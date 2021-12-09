Federal Senate invites Binance and Bitcoin Market to debate regulation of cryptocurrencies in Brazil

Senator Maria Eliza (MDB/RO), filed a request in the Federal Senate inviting two of the largest Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency companies in Brazil, Binance and the Bitcoin Market, to debate the direction of the regulation of cryptoactives in the country.

In addition to the cryptocurrency companies, the Senator also wants the Securities Commission (CVM), the Central Bank of Brazil (BC) participate in the hearing as well as Febraban and the BTG Pactual, a bank that has launched several products with exposure to cryptoactives and even has its own token, the ReitzBZ.

Maria Eliza wants companies and regulators help senators in the debate of bills that are being processed in the legislative house.

There are currently three PLs on the regulation of cryptocurrencies and cryptoactive exchanges being processed in the Federal Senate, PLs 3825, from 2019; PL No. 3,949, of 2019, and PL No. 4,207, of 2020. All of them are processed together, that is, are not discussed separately but within a single text that won the Senator’s opinion. Iraja Silvestre Son (PSD/TO).

Among the various points presented in his opinion, Irajá highlights thatthat cryptocurrency mining should be regulated by the ANEEL, which will also have to approve the equipment for mining cryptocurrencies.

Chamber of Deputies

Meanwhile, in the Chamber of Deputies, the PLs 2303/15, 2060/2019, 2234/2021 and 2140/202 which also deal with the regulation of cryptocurrencies and exchanges of cryptoactives are still awaiting a vote in the plenary of the Chamber regarding the opinion approved by the Special Committee.

However, the opinion approved in the Chamber is completely different from the one presented in the Senate for the PLs of that house. Therefore, it is likely that the definition of rules for the cryptocurrency ecosystem in Brazil will be for 2022 or even for 2023, as with different texts it is likely that a new Mixed Commission will be created (comprised of Senators and Deputies) to then implement a single text for both legislative houses.

Seeking to clarify the cryptoactive community in Brazil, Deputy Aureo Ribeiro (SD-RJ), author of PL 2303, published an article highlighting important points about the regulation of cryptocurrencies in the country. Check out the link.

