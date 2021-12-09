Fernando Prass gains strength at Vasco for technical coordination

After announcing Carlos Brazil as general manager of the football department, Vasco is now focusing on other professionals to fill the other positions idealized in the new organization chart designed for the sector, and that of former goalkeeper Fernando Prass gains strength for the technical coordinator portfolio .

Champion of the Copa do Brasil by Vasco in 2011, he would have a role closer to coach Zé Ricardo. Internally at the club, some cite as an example of comparison the work being done by former defender Juan at rival Flamengo. In addition to Cruzmaltino, the former archer is negotiating with another team. Initial information of interest in Prass was given by “Play 10” and confirmed by UOL Sport.

Vasco still wants to hire another professional to occupy a position above Carlos Brazil and some names are being evaluated and contacted. According to the report, however, negotiations for this folder are less advanced than Prass’.

The political position of deputy football – which was never occupied during the Jorge Salgado administration – is still not a priority at the moment. The focus of the board is entirely focused on closing the organizational chart of the department’s professionals.

Prass visited Vasco

In the final stretch of Serie B, where Cruzmaltino frustrated its fans by not getting access, Fernando Prass paid a visit to CT Moacyr Barbosa and also watched a game in São Januário in the company of his wife.

At the Vasco training center, he met with the coach, Fernando Diniz, the executive director, Alexandre Bird, and the football supervisor, Fabiano Lunz (picture above). Of the three, only Lunz remains at the club. At the time, he won a shirt and posted on his Instagram:

“I would like to thank Vasco and everyone involved for the reception today. It’s great to be able to return to the club after almost nine years and see the work that has been done.”

The former goalkeeper never hid his affection for the club, where in addition to being champion of the Copa do Brasil, he also raised the cup for the 2009 Serie B and played in 248 matches.

Taking a management course in football, Fernando Prass — who is also an idol at Palmeiras — is currently in Europe traveling with his family and visiting some clubs on the continent. Recently, he was at Lyon (FRA) where he met with his former teammate Juninho Pernambucano, who resigned this week from the position of executive director of the French team.