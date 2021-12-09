Fiagro, crowdfunding and investment funds are on CVM’s priority list in 2022; check out

(CVM Disclosure)



The Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) released last Tuesday (7) its regulatory agenda for 2022. Among the autarchy’s priorities for the next year are investment funds, crowdfunding and the regulation of Fiagro.

According to CVM, for the public hearing (in which market participants and society as a whole participate with suggestions and comments), there are three themes: transfer of custody, review of products intended for retail investors and the concept of qualified investor – the one with at least R$1 million invested. The specific regulation of the Investment Fund in Agro-industrial Chains (Fiagro) is also foreseen.

“In 2021, the Office of Risk Analysis and Management (ASA) of the autarchy carried out a study on the transfer of custody and all the feedback sent by the market will assist in the draft proposed at the public hearing. In addition, the number of individual investors has been growing in Brazil, reaching almost 4 million in the 1st half of 2021. So, these are themes of great relevance for the capital market”, says Antonio Berwanger, superintendent of market development of CVM, in a note.

According to him, debates about the definition of a qualified investor have also intensified, as well as the advances made by Fiagro.

“Since we launched the provisional and experimental standard that made it possible to set up Investment Funds in Agro-industrial Productive Chains, we have already had nearly 30 registrations, revealing the potential of this collective investment vehicle specifically created to apply resources in Brazilian agribusiness”, he adds.

Regarding the consolidation of CVM rules, issues such as publicly-held companies, public offerings, investment funds and organized markets will be prioritized in 2022.

According to the Commission, with the review and consolidation of standards, since the beginning of activities, more than 200 standards have been revoked and 24 guidelines have been cancelled, “promoting a simpler and more efficient regulatory framework, reducing the cost of compliance with capital market participants”.

In the normative studies, the priorities will fall on norms involving assemblies and remote voting, digital influencers, the legal framework of startups and transparency in pre-trading in the over-the-counter market (debentures).

Crowdfunding and Funding

Also on the CVM’s agenda for next year, there are 12 themes for post-public hearing, such as investment funds, crowdfunding and public offerings.

“The public hearings on these themes had very relevant participation from the public. The fund had more than 90 participants, the crowdfunding and the new regulation for public offerings had almost 40 participations in each. The issues will bring major changes to the capital market and, therefore, they are among the priorities”, reinforces Berwanger, in a statement.

