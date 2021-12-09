FII Central: preview of the IGP-M shows deflation in December, Iridium fund raises R$ 297 million; ifix operates in fall

(Shutterstock)

Investors reflect on this Thursday (9) economic indicators released in recent hours, such as the first preview of December of the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M), which pointed to a deflation of 0.22% (read more along the FII Center). The new level of the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, also reverberates in the session.

This Wednesday (8), the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank raised the Selic by 1.5 percentage points, to 9.25% per year. It was the second consecutive increase of this magnitude and the seventh consecutive time that the collegiate raised the rate, which has reached the highest level since July 2017.

The increase in the Selic rate increases the profitability of fixed income investments, which end up attracting investors in products with greater risk, such as real estate funds.

Today, the IFIX – the index of the most traded real estate funds on the stock exchange – operates in the negative field. At 11 am, the index registered a drop of 0.19%, to 2,671 points. In yesterday’s session, the indicator closed again with gains, this time of 0.46%. It was the eighth straight rise of the index.

Check out the highlights:

This Thursday (09):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) BTAL11 BTG Pactual Agro Others 1.82 KNRI11 Kinea Real Estate Hybrid 1.55 RBRF11 RBR Alpha Titles and Val. Mob. 1.37 XPIN11 Industrial XP Others 1.28 BTCR11 BTG Pactual Real Estate Credit Titles and Val. Mob. 1.21

Largest casualties this Thursday (09):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) PATC11 Homeland Corporate Buildings Corporate Slabs -2.58 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs -2.27 BRCO11 BRESCO Logistics Logistics -2.11 PATL11 Homeland Logistics Hybrid -2.02 MALL11 Brasil Plural Malls malls -1.9

Source: B3

Vinci Fulwood will build a shed in Rio de Janeiro, Iridium raises R$ 297 million and more

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Iridium (IRDM11) raises R$ 297 million in the first phase of the 11th issue of shares

This Thursday (9), the Iridium fund starts the subscription period for the remaining shares of the 11th issue of shares, announced in November, and which initially provided for the raising of R$ 498 million.

In the preference period, which started on November 24th and ended on Tuesday (7), around two million new shares were subscribed, totaling R$297 million.

The unit price of the new shares was set at R$99.75. In the last session, Iridium shares closed at R$ 103.97. In 2021, the asset registered a devaluation of 5%, considering the distribution of dividends in the period.

In November, the fund announced the distribution of R$ 1.36 per share, equivalent to a 1.26% dividend return for the month. Currently, Iridium’s portfolio comprises almost 58% of CRIs (certificate of real estate receivables). The predominant index in the portfolio is the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) present in 47% of the securities in the portfolio.

Vinci Fulwood (VFDL11) to invest R$57 million in construction of a warehouse in Rio de Janeiro

The Vinci Fulwood Desenvolvimento fund signed an exchange agreement for the construction of a logistics condominium in São João de Meriti, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro (RJ), considered one of the main logistics centers in the state.

The agreement provides that the fund will be responsible for the full disbursement of construction costs and project approval. The construction of the shed should be completed within 24 months after the deal is formalized.

According to a notice to the market, the estimated total investment value is approximately R$57.4 million. Also according to the barter commitment, the land owner will have a 20% stake in the completed property.

The future development will have high construction standards, such as a ceiling height of 12 meters, a floor load capacity of 5 tons per square meter, a fire protection system (sprinklers) and a sewage treatment plant.

The shed, with a gross leasable area (GLA) of more than 28,400 square meters, will also have a 24-hour security system, truck and car enclosure and the possibility of dividing the shed into several modules.

Personale I (PRSN11B) shares will be grouped

In a consultation carried out last month, Personale I approved the grouping of the fund’s shares. The procedure was made official, in a relevant fact, this Wednesday (8).

According to the statement, the proportion of the grouping will be 4 to 1, that is, every four shares of the fund will correspond to one.

Shareholders who have shares in amounts other than multiples of 4 may adjust their position until January 31st. Those who do not adjust will have their fractions of shares sold at auction and will receive the amount referring to the transaction.

With a drop of almost 40% in the last 12 months, the share of the fund managed by Oliveira Trust is currently priced at R$ 0.48 at B3. Personale I shares will be traded grouped on February 1, 2022.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Wednesday (08):

ticker Background Income (BRL) ELDO11B Eldorado 0.67 PVBI11 VBI Prime Properties 0.02

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: pIGP-M’s return has 0.22% deflation in December

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) had deflation of 0.22% in the first preview of December, after closing November with a rise of 0.02%, informed the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). In the same preview of the previous month, the index had advanced 1.57%.

The deflation of the IGP-M was driven by the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-M), which dropped 0.61% in the first 10-day period of December. The wholesale price indicator had registered deflation of 0.29% in November and an increase of 1.93% in the same preview of the eleventh month.

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC-M) rose 0.51% in the first preview of December, against 0.80% at the end of November and 0.40% in the first 10-day period of the previous month.

