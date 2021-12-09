Final round of Brasileirão defines last vacancies in Libertadores; see how the dispute is

The Brazilian Series A Championship comes to an end this Thursday (9), and the last round still has intense disputes for the Libertadores and against relegation. With six clubs already classified, another seven are vying for the last two spots for the continental competition next year.

Already champion, Atlético-MG is guaranteed in the group stage of the Libertadores, along with Flamengo, Palmeiras, current champion of the tournament, Athletico-PR, who won the Copa Sudamericana, Corinthians and Fortaleza.

In sixth place in the table, Red Bull Bragantino is practically guaranteed in the competition, needing only to win to guarantee a direct spot. Fluminense, in seventh, leads the list of aspiring Libertadores next year, which also includes América-MG, Atlético-GO, Ceará, Santos, Internacional and São Paulo.

In the current format, the teams that finish up to the 8th position in the championship qualify for the international tournament, with the first six directly. The matches of the 38th round of the Brasileirão take place this Thursday, simultaneously, at 21:30 (Brasilia time).

38th round:

RB Bragantino x International

Fluminense x Chapecoense

America-MG x São Paulo

Atlético-GO x Flamengo

Palm trees x Ceará

Santos x Cuiabá

Youth x Corinthians

Fortaleza x Bahia

Grêmio x Atlético-MG

Sport x Athletico-PR

Bragantino and Internacional face off in the interior of São Paulo and Massa Bruta only need to win to qualify directly. Colorado, in addition to winning the match, depends on stumbling blocks from Santos, Ceará and Atlético-GO.

Fluminense receives the lantern Chapecoense and can get a direct spot if Bragantino do not defeat Inter. In eighth, last place in the table with a seat to Libertadores, América-MG will face São Paulo, which escaped relegation in the last round and now needs a miracle to go to the continental tournament next year.

Atlético-GO and Ceará face the reserve teams of Flamengo and Palmeiras, respectively, who have already given vacations to the main squad. Santos host Cuiabá, who need a simple draw to guarantee themselves in Serie A.