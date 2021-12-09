Find out about the discussion in which Bacci and Safadão cut off relations

The column LeoDias discovered that Luiz Bacci and Wesley Safadão cut ties after the anchor of Cidade Alerta detonated the singer for having invited DJ Ivis to his show during Garota VIP, in São Paulo, last weekend. After the criticisms made by Bacci, the atmosphere between the two became heavy. According to our sources, at the moment, there is no atmosphere for a rapprochement.

Our report obtained information about a long exchange of messages between Bacci and Safadão, via WhatsApp. During the conversation, the singer was adamant and refused to apologize for having given stage to Ivis. Bacci has always been very close to the singer and has mentored Wesley numerous times. But this time it seems that no teaching of the Record TV presenter had any effect, even though Safadão is aware that the DJ’s trial hasn’t happened yet.

During the conversation, Safadão argued and claimed to feel victim of persecution, since singers like João Gomes and Tarcísio do Acordeon also gave stage to the ex-convict, but only he is being cancelled.

The LeoDias column also found that, since the exchange of messages, the singer and the presenter have not spoken again. The atmosphere between them, incidentally, is not friendly at all. Safadão tried to get in touch with Bacci, but the head of Cidade Alerta didn’t even answer the artist’s calls.

DJ Ivis is accused of attempted murder against his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda. The producer was released on October 22, after spending more than three months in the Irmã Imelda Lima Pontes maximum security prison, in Itaitinga, Ceará.

