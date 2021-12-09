Find out everything that happened at Farofa da Gkay

Viih Tube has fun at Gkay’s Snack (Leo Franco AgNews)

THE Gkay stuff dominated social media since last Sunday (5), bringing together celebrities and sub-celebrities in a three-day event in Ceará. The atmosphere was one of end-of-the-year games: lots of making out, uninterrupted drinking, concerts and controversies for all tastes.

A mix of micareta, pre-Carnival and music festival, the event began in 2017 still shy, but already bringing together sub-celebrities and well-established celebrities for a cruising atmosphere. In recent years, with the growth of exposure on social media, the event has turned into a huge live, with celebrities and digital influencers catching prohibited make-out scenes and a total investment of R$2.8 million for the three days of celebration.

the makeout queen

viih tube was elected the queen of Farofa 2021. The ex-BBB was seen kissing Lipe Ribeiro, the influencer Isaias and Pepê Barbosa. She recently stated in an interview with Yahoo who is enjoying singleness.

“I’m passing the squeegee. It passed by the side and I’m taking it (laughs). I think it’s because I’ve never had this phase in my life. I dated since I was 14 years old. It was from 14 to 16, from 17 to 19, from 19 to 19 to 21. I’ve never been single. It’s the first time I’m really alone,” she said.

Bianca Andrade, who in past editions also took advantage of being single to “pass the squeegee” on the famous, joked that she passed the crown to Viih Tube and that her sister will know how to take advantage of the title of queen of making out.

On the last day of the bash, Viih laughed when revealing that, in all, he had 46 people. “I didn’t get frogs, guys, that’s what matters,” she posted on Twitter, right after saying she didn’t want the party to end.

Fight for food and humiliation

THE Gkay farofa already opened the works with a bullshit atmosphere. It all started when Alisson Jordan, who participated in the Paol of “The 13th Farm”, recorded a video to say that despite being invited, the bracelet did not guarantee his lunch.

In the video, he appears alongside Pamela Drudi. “We think that with this bracelet here it’s all free,” he began. “But it’s not free at all,” Pamela added, laughing. “Today it isn’t, but as of tomorrow it is,” explained a girl next door.

Gkay saw the Stories and didn’t like what happened. On Twitter, the influencer expressed herself. “People want to do everything to get attention, guys, I’ll even have food stuffed in the c*”, he wrote.

If you spent at least 1 minute on social media today, you probably saw some point in your timeline pass by. Gkay stuff, which is being held in Fortaleza to commemorate 29 years of Gessica Kayane.

But there is an environment that, since it was announced, has left many people curious: it is a dark room inspired by the franchise 50 shades of gray.

For those unfamiliar with the term, dark room is a part of the ballad or party intended for, say, a more intense make out. Generally, the lights are off and it is not allowed to film or use flashlights, for example.

Reconciliations

The first emotional moment of the event was the unexpected reconciliation between the singers Solange Almeida and Xand Airplane on the party stage. The former vocalists of the group Aviões do Forró they sang together and hugged, leaving fans shocked by the unfolding.

As Xand sang, Solange walked in in surprise and the two gave a long hug after singing the group’s hits together. On social media, Solange shared a photo of the hug and stated that the intrigues between the two were in the past.

Carlinhos Maia and Gkay the influencer’s guests were also resolved and moved. The two hadn’t spoken for three years.

“This isn’t a speech about me, today it’s all about you, about everything you’ve accomplished, about all the things you’ve done for your family, for the fuck* woman you turned out to be, for all the achievements I had to watch from a distance, pretending I didn’t care. But I think you know I always did,” said Carlinhos, who arrived at the party by surprise.

Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

Kevinho pays homage to Marília Mendonça

Kevinho moved the famous who were on the last day of the Gkay stuff with a tribute to Marília Mendonça. The countrywoman died in November after an air accident in Minas Gerais.

In his concert at the event, Kevinho showed an image of Marília on the screen and sang the song “De Quem é a Culpa”. The last day of Farofa also featured shows by Leo Santana, Mad Dogz and DJ Coyote.

THE Gkay stuff ended its activities with an unexpected fight between Deolane Bezerra and digital influencer Rainha Matos. The two fell out after the doctor explained about nasty comments on social media.

Seeing Rainha Matos having fun on the dancefloor, Deolane, already with her Instagram live rolling, asked why she can only talk bad about her work behind her back. Surprised, the digital influencer replied: “I consider a person with a Ph.D. to be a doctor”.

Deolane fired that she “doesn’t understand the law,” and Queen Matos later commented that the lawyer’s comment was unfortunate. “She belittled my work and that of other pages speaking as if our work was nothing. It’s worth remembering that if it weren’t for the pages, 50% of you wouldn’t even know it exists. I don’t talk about it on my Instagram, neither good nor bad. I spoke to her face, but super embarrassed, because I’m not used to shacks.