Find out how to get the nationally valid Covid-19 vaccine certificate

The Ministry of Health made the National Certificate of Vaccination against Covid-19 available as a document of validity throughout the country. The document can be accessed through the application Connect SUS Citizen. In addition to viewing the certificate, you can save and print the document.

According to the folder, vaccination records are entered into information systems linked to the National Health Data Network. Thus, the data are automatically presented in the Connect SUS, by the Digital Vaccination Card.

The certificate can only be issued after completion of the vaccination cycle. Just access the “vaccine” service of the application or the web version of Conecta SUS Citizen. Check it step by step:

Complete the vaccination schedule at an immunization center or a basic health unit (UBS)

Follow through Connect SUS if the vaccine record was entered in the information system (about 10 days after the vaccination date)

Certificate issuance: in the Connect SUS Citizen, look for the icon “vaccine”, check the administered doses, open the dose details and click on the certificate issuance button

According to the Ministry of Health, the document will only be enabled after the completion of the vaccination schedule. Check out the step-by-step instructions for downloading the app on mobile here.

See below the vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil and in the world