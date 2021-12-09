Find out how to get the nationally valid Covid-19 vaccine certificate

The Ministry of Health made the National Certificate of Vaccination against Covid-19 available as a document of validity throughout the country. The document can be accessed through the application Connect SUS Citizen. In addition to viewing the certificate, you can save and print the document.

According to the folder, vaccination records are entered into information systems linked to the National Health Data Network. Thus, the data are automatically presented in the Connect SUS, by the Digital Vaccination Card.

The certificate can only be issued after completion of the vaccination cycle. Just access the “vaccine” service of the application or the web version of Conecta SUS Citizen. Check it step by step:

  • Complete the vaccination schedule at an immunization center or a basic health unit (UBS)
  • Follow through Connect SUS if the vaccine record was entered in the information system (about 10 days after the vaccination date)
  • Certificate issuance: in the Connect SUS Citizen, look for the icon “vaccine”, check the administered doses, open the dose details and click on the certificate issuance button

According to the Ministry of Health, the document will only be enabled after the completion of the vaccination schedule. Check out the step-by-step instructions for downloading the app on mobile here.

See below the vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil and in the world

  • 1 in 16

    Vaccination station at the Museu da República, in Catete, in Rio de Janeiro. See vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil and worldwide

    Credit: Pedro Duran/CNN

  • two in 16

    Nurse shows Covid-19 vaccine for women in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • 3 in 16

    A SUS nurse applies Covid-19 vaccine to a man at her home in Rocinha, Rio, in one of the frequent rounds that health professionals make in the community to immunize people who do not want to go to the clinic

    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • 4 in 16

    Vaccination against Covid-19 in São Paulo

    Credit: Reuters/Carla Carniel

  • 5 in 16

    Nurse in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Ilha de Paquetá, in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Fernando Souza/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • 6 in 16

    Boris Johnson visits Covid-19 vaccination center in London

    Credit: Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images

  • 7 in 16

    Japanese woman screens to be vaccinated against Covid-19

    Credit: Stanislav Kogiku – 2.Aug.2021/Pool Photo via AP

  • 8 in 16

    China vaccinates college students against Covid-19

    Credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • 9 in 16

    Some countries already vaccinate adolescents against Covid-19

    Credit: Getty Images (FG Trade)

  • 10 in 16

    Nurse applies vaccine in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which plans to immunize 10 million in one week

    Credit: Maruf Rahman / Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • 11 in 16

    City of Aue-Bad Schlema, Germany, distributes free hot dogs to those who present their vaccination card

    Credit: Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • 12 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in New Delhi, India

    Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

  • 13 in 16

    45-year-old man is vaccinated at a drive-in post in Bhubaneswar, India

    Credit: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • 14 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccination in prison in Harare, Zimbabwe

    Credit: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

  • 15 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Dakar, Senegal

    Credit: Fatma Esma Arslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • 16 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Bangkok, Thailand

    Credit: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

