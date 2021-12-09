find out what Merkel’s retirement plans are

posted on 12/09/2021 06:00



(credit: GEORG WENDT)

From the most powerful woman in the world to an ordinary citizen, willing to do almost anything she couldn’t do when she was in power. Angela Merkel has plans for retirement. And they are nothing fancy. At 67 years old, 16 of them at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy, “Mutti” (Mom, in German) Merkel confided in May about the projects for a new life. “I’m going to get some sleep, take a walk outside and think about what I want to do,” he said. In July, during a visit to Washington, she said she plans to make time for reading. “I’ll try to read something, then my eyes will start to close because I’m tired. And then I’ll take a nap”, he joked.

Merkel won’t have to worry about money. She will continue to receive a salary of 25 thousand euros (or R$ 156.9 thousand) for the next three months. Then, you will pocket a monthly subsidy of 12.5 thousand euros for 1 year and 9 months. After that, retirement should include positions held as chancellor, government minister and member of the Bundestag (Parliament).

opera and science

In an interview with the Courier, Matt Qvortrup — author of Angela Merkel: Europe’s most influential leader (“Angela Merkel: Europe’s most influential leader”) — said that the now former chancellor should also focus on opera and perhaps scientific research — she holds a Ph.D. in quantum chemistry. “Merkel’s most distinguishing characteristics were his attention to detail, a scientific approach to politics and a preference for problem solving.” According to him, Angela’s legacy is an approach based on facts and policies.

The former head of government admitted that she would be available to Scholz to answer questions, but ruled out issuing advice in public. According to British newspaper The Guardian, rumors are that “Mutti” Merkel and her husband, who is also a quantum chemist Joachim Sauer, could move from Berlin to Hamburg, where they would have bought a house in the wealthy neighborhood of Blankense. However, she herself said that she intends to live in the state of Brandenburg or even in the German capital.

Just before leaving the chancellery headquarters escorted by Scholz, Merkel addressed the new head of government. “Congratulations, dear Mr. Chancellor, dear Olaf Scholz. I know from experience that it is an exciting time to be elected to this position”, he declared. “It is an exhilarating and rewarding duty, also a challenging one. But if you embrace it with joy, perhaps it is one of the most beautiful duties that exists to be responsible for this country.”