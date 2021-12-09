Find out which is the most downloaded app of 2021

A Sensor Tower report revealed that TikTok is the most downloaded and also the most profitable app on the planet in 2021. The Chinese social network managed to raise US$ 2 billion (more than R$ 11 billion) in the first 11 months of the year. which puts it ahead of YouTube, Piccoma, Tinder and Disney +, the other programs that round out the top five. By the end of the year, the short videos platform is likely to reach $2.3 billion, which would have earned it more than $3.8 billion (R$21.2 billion) since its launch.

Consumer spending on apps is expected to reach $133 billion (almost R$745 billion) by 2021, Sensor Tower’s projections reveal. This suggests a growth of 19.7% compared to last year — about US$ 111.1 billion (R$ 622 billion) in 2020 — and almost double the expenses in 2019.

TikTok is the most profitable app in the world (Image: Playback/Sensor Tower)

On Google Play, TikTok ranks only fourth in cash, but retains the top spot in the App Store. The Apple store even maintains revenue much higher than the competitor: about 1.8 times more than Google’s market. Commerce of apps on iOS and other company systems totaled US$ 85 billion (R$ 476 billion) this year, an increase of 17.7% compared to 2020. The Android store keeps the pace of growth and should have a increase of 23.5%, which represents US$ 47.9 billion (R$ 268 billion).

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Games remain on top

While apps have made considerable amounts of money, it’s games that hold the lead in overall user spending. In 2021, the sector earned US$ 52.3 billion (R$ 293 billion) and accumulated an increase of 9.9% compared to the past, which had already been exceptionally good in the segment.

Arena of Valor (Honor of Kings, China), by Tencent, is the iOS game with the highest grossing, accounting for US$2.9 billion (R$16.2 billion) on this platform alone and an increase of 16% on the comparison with 2020. At Google, who dominates is the popular Coin Master, from Moon Active, whose revenue grew 13% and reached US$ 912 million (R$ 5.1 billion). PUBG Mobile, however, is the highest earning title in the overall gaming category worldwide this year.

Most downloaded apps of 2021

TikTok is also the leader in the total amount of downloads, but Facebook follows in its wake and surpasses the Chinese social network on Android (Image: Playback/Sensor Tower)

When it comes to total downloads, nothing new: TikTok is the most downloaded app in 2021, with 745.9 million installs across both app stores. The numbers represent a drop of 24% compared to 2020, when the amount reached 980.7 million, but it is still strong enough to maintain the tip.

On Google Play, Facebook still tops the hit charts with nearly 501 million installs. Despite this, Mark Zuckerberg’s social network has low Apple membership and cannot surpass the 624.9 million installations accumulated between both virtual stores.

After an atypical 2021, the result of social isolation and the covid-19 pandemic, this year the market went through a process of accommodation to a more realistic scenario. Some trends continued to rise, such as short videos and high investment in games, but others had fallen levels. In January, the Sensor Tower should bring a new, more accurate survey and, then yes, it will be possible to measure the results of 2021 with more precision.

Source: Sensor Tower