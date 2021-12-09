First impressions Mercedes-Benz C300 2022: Looking to the future?

The presentation of the new generation of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Brazil is a mixture of sensations. On the one hand, the sedan is no longer produced here and becomes an exclusively imported product. On the other hand, it is extremely important for the brand in our market, representing 80% of the company’s sales and more than 40 thousand licensed units since 1994.

We had a quick first contact with the new generation of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, more specifically the C300 AMG Line 2022, which will start to be delivered only in January of next year, and we will tell you how it behaved and which of the sensations it most exalts in this new generation.

11 Photos

This is the sixth generation of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and if you participate in the pre-sale of the model, which is already taking place, chances are good that you will get a car made in Bremen, Germany, as the first units will come imported from there. . The others will be imported from South Africa.

The new C-Class uses the MRA2 platform and will soon be the basis of the next E-Class as well. The external look is already familiar from Mercedes-Benz, which can be found from the A-Class to the S-Class, passing through the now vast line of SUVs of the German brand here. For Brazil, the company chose to import the cars always with the AMG Line package.

Don’t get excited about the name, as it basically includes aesthetic elements. They can be found on the 19″ wheels, flat base steering wheel, sports seats and rear spoiler, for example. The big change for the look is in the front bumper with more pronounced air intakes and the new “Panamericana” grille with Mercedes-Benz emblem in the center and surrounded by small emblems scattered around the grille.The C-Class will even be the first car of the brand in Brazil to use such a grille.

But the big theme of the new generation of sedans is the big investment in technology. Remember it wasn’t long ago that Mercedes-Benz cars didn’t even have a touch screen? This is behind us. Now, all versions of the new C-Class are equipped with a multimedia center with an 11.9 screen.” As with the S-Class, the era of buttons is over in the sedan cabin. Almost everything is accessed through the screen, including the base of the display that keeps the air conditioning controls always in sight.

As in the company’s largest sedan, the C-Class now brings a cabin that resembles a futuristic “lounge”: clean, inspired and involving the occupants. The multimedia technology continues, as the C-Class will also be the first car in Brazil with the 7th generation of MBUX software, an artificial intelligence interface from Mercedes.

It promises to be more agile and delivers, with menu switching occurring instantly. In addition, it already supports augmented reality navigation, adding virtual elements to the GPS instructions that appear on the screen, merging them with the real image from the cameras to make the instructions easier to read.

Opting for the AMG Line package on all C-Classes that will be sold here, the car features an interior finish with a woven metal pattern on the surfaces to match the sportier seats and flat-bottomed steering wheel. And the touch of luxury, or touches, continues, as even the electrical adjustment “buttons” of the seats are activated when you touch your finger. The button itself doesn’t even move.

Among the main standard items, both the C200 and C300 will feature leather front seats with electrical and memory adjustments, ambient lighting, four-zone automatic air conditioning, digital instrument panel, head-up color display, autonomous braking for collision mitigation, blind spot monitor, lane stay assistant, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, among others.

Another great addition to the new generation of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is under the hood. Both options now bring a 48V hybrid-light system. It’s still the company’s well-known EQ-Boost system, but it’s no longer linked to the belt drive. Now the small electric motor – which acts as both a starter and a generator – is integrated between the propeller and transmission and can provide 27 hp and 20.4 kgfm of extra torque.

In the C200-Class AMG Line 2022, the engine is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol turbo capable of delivering 204 hp without counting the assistance of EQ-Boost. The C300 AMG Line 2022 that we are riding brings a 2.0 gasoline turbo of 258 hp and 40.8 kgfm. Traction is always rear and both are equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission. In terms of performance, the brand declares an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds for the C300.

Now using the MRA2 platform, the C-Class has also grown in most dimensions. It’s 65mm longer, 12mm wider has an extra 25mm of wheelbase. Now the sedan is 4.75 m long, 1.82 m wide and 1.44 m high. The luggage compartment remains at 455 liters and the car weighs 1,675 kg in the C300 version.

Contact with the new Mercedes-Benz C300 Class AMG Line 2022 was really brief. A few laps on the Haras Tuiuti track, however, were enough to get the car right. Basically, it’s the car that Brazilians want: the sporty look, but without sacrificing comfort and everything we’re used to associating with a car from the three-pointed star brand.

Remember that Mercedes-Benz opted for the AMG Line visual package? This means that the wheels may be from the sports division of the brand, but the suspension is standard for the C-Class. In other words, it is not adaptive and is geared towards comfort. Even because the 258 hp of power does not require a sporting setting that, in the end, will only be uncomfortable in what we call asphalt in Brazil.

The laps on the track took place without fright. In the best Mercedes tradition, the new C-Class feels solid, almost like being in a safe. There was no elevation, change of direction or curve cut by the zebra capable of breaking the serenity of this cabin designed for the comfort of the occupants.

The counterpoint is that the new C-Class is not a communicative car on the track. Don’t expect to be thrilled after a quick lap. Apart from the occasional abused braking, it was difficult to even make the car screech and the fast accelerations happen almost imperceptibly. My feeling is that I could have done this entire stretch with one hand on the wheel and the other drinking coffee.

But getting to the facts, it’s not a sports car and it doesn’t even try. What he should really do well is cruising German roads without speed limits at almost 200 km/h for hours on end without tiring. And that I’m really excited to test out in the future. Even so, if a car focused on comfort manages not to compromise safety even in extreme track situations, this is a great feat for the Mercedes engineering team, which we know can’t score without a knot.

With little time on the track, but cars released for demonstrations stopped, I was able to spend more time scrutinizing the car’s cabin. The attention to performance is as great as the cabin details. The AMG seats don’t lose comfort, but they manage to hold the body well on the track. Furthermore, they follow the sculpted line of the beautiful panel inspired by the S-Class.

If the Mercedes-Benz of the past were prized for luxury and solidity, now it seems that the brand has finally translated that into the 21st century. The absence of buttons, the way the dashboard surrounds the occupants and the shine of the metallic finishes are the closest I’ve ever come to a “lounge” on wheels. It’s closer to the language of a luxury yacht than that of a car. The new C-Class cabin still inspires opulence, but the opulence of a new generation of shoppers accustomed to its minimalist spaces and super-powerful mobile devices.

I understand that the cabin lighting system on the new Mercedes is there as a way of proposing an environment. But I can’t help but see it already as a nod to future buyers. There are 64 colors available around the panel and ports and what really comes to my mind are those computers that are always in the background of streaming games, they just don’t blink.

If today we already want our cars with the functionality of a cell phone, why don’t more brands look at how young people customize their expensive CPUs and translate that to the vehicle? A car is a tool, like a computer. Mercedes may not have thought of it, but it seems to be attracting a new generation of shoppers who like a color LED nearby.

Thoughts outside the box aside, the new generation of the C-Class is unmistakably a Mercedes-Benz inside and out, but it is now adapting to the times of electrification and modernization, doing well in both areas. The “Brazil package” hits the nail on the head, delivering luxury and technology with a more imposing look, even if it is no longer manufactured here.

The Mercedes-Benz C300 AMG Line 2022 will be sold in Brazil in 6 metallic paint options ranging from white and black to silver, gray and two tones of blue. There are also special “designo” paintings, such as matte grey, bright white and red. The brand will not charge extra for any of them. Inside, the colors are black, black and brown or black and red. Prices start at $349,900 for the C200 AMG Line and go to $399,900 for the C300 AMG Line.