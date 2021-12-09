Fitch says Evergrande defaulted and downgraded the developer

(Shutterstock) Chinese real estate market

Fitch Ratings downgraded this Thursday, the long-term foreign currency (IDR) credit rating of the developer Evergrande and subsidiaries from “C” to “RD” (Restricted Default), after the giant of the Chinese real estate market failing to honor financial obligations.

According to the agency, the company has not paid coupons maturing on Nov. 6 for 13% bonds of $645 million and 13.75% bonds of $590 million of subsidiary Tianji. The institution explained that it did not receive answers to questions about the payment of liabilities. “So we’re assuming they weren’t paid,” he points out. Evergrande’s liquidity crisis has dragged on for months and highlights the difficulties in China’s real estate sector.

The developer Kaisa also had its rating downgraded this Thursday. Fitch Ratings downgraded Kaisa’s long-term foreign currency (IDR) credit rating from “C” to “RD” after the Chinese company failed to pay $400 million in bonds that matured last Tuesday Tuesday, no grace period.

On Wednesday, trading in the company’s shares was suspended on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange due to the default. According to the credit rating agency, there is limited information on the debt-laden company’s restructuring plan, which highlights the liquidity crisis in China’s real estate market.

Earlier this week, the Chinese Central Bank decided to release 1.2 trillion yuan into the economy, through the reserve requirement cut, to try to mitigate the effects of the crisis.

