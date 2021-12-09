Flamengo Argentinean rig Eduardo Berizzo, former Paraguay coach, and keeps his fan open in the market

Flamengo remains focused on hiring a new coach and studies the market so as not to be held hostage by Jorge Jesus, who should not leave Benfica for now – the team managed to qualify for the Round of 16 of the Champions League with a victory over Dinamo from Kiev this Wednesday.

Among the alternatives is Carlos Carvalhal, from Braga. But the club expands the range and also sought information about Eduardo Berizzo, the Argentine who led the Paraguay team in 2021. Currently, Berizzo is without a club. But it fits the game ideas idealized by Flamengo.





Carvalhal has a lower cost than Jesus, similar ideas and a contract also until May, but that could be broken, as long as Flamengo pays a fine, much lower than Benfica’s. Another option would be to pay for the termination of a likely replacement for Carvalhal, coming from another Portuguese team, also at lower prices.

Flamengo also consulted the Argentine Jorge Sampaoli, now at Olympique de Marseille, in France, but the coach immediately ruled out returning to Brazil.