Flamengo forecasts more than BRL 1 billion in revenue and BRL 100 million to hire in 2022 | Flamengo

Published 12/8/2021 19:37

Last Tuesday, three days after the re-election of President Rodolfo Landim, Flamengo’s Board of Directors voted to approve the 2022 budget, whose forecast is just over BRL 1 billion in revenue, with BRL 847 million guaranteed by recurrence (not considering pocket money and costs with the sale of athletes). The projected surplus is R$186 million.

The year 2021, for Flamengo, ends with around R$ 90 million in cash. And, just like in 2020 and last year, Rubro-Negro projects that the team can reach, at least, the semifinals of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil and the second place in the Brazilian Nationals (which occurred this season).

In relation to the net operating debt, by the end of 2022, Flamengo hopes to reduce it to R$ 120 million, which the club considers healthy to continue investing in all areas, such as in the base category, which has given a significant return with sales in recent years.

An example of this is that Flamengo still has 4 million euros to receive from the transaction between Muniz and Fulham, from England. The club also has to receive for the sale of Gerson to Olympique de Marseille (3.5 million euros) – but it is worth noting that there is also slice to pay Roma for the Coringa, besides having to pay for Gabigol and Pedro, for Inter Milan and Fiorentina respectively.

Speaking of purchases and sales, next season, Fla is expected to spend up to 16 million euros (approximately R$ 100 million) on acquiring players, and 27 million euros (approximately R$ 186 million) on sales.