Flamengo gives up on Jorge Jesus; club can pay R$100 million for new coach | Flamengo

Coach tends to stay at Benfica until the end of the season

It will not be this time that Jorge Jesus will return to Flamengo. With Benfica’s classification in the Champions League, the chances of the coach being fired this season practically dropped to zero, making Flamengo look for other names in the market.

Looking for a new coach, Jorge Jesus was, until then, Flamengo’s greatest dream. The Portuguese’s name gained strength over the season and the results below Benfica, but a partnership between them went down the drain, after Encarnados beat Dinamo and advanced to the round of 16 of the Champions League.

With Jesus, far away, Flamengo focuses on other names that have been in the crosshairs for a long time. Marcelo Gallardo, was one of the names, but he renewed his contract with River Plate and an agreement was distant.

Carlos Carvalhal is Flamengo’s number 1 option

Currently at Braga, Carlos Carvalhal is one of the candidates to be Flamengo’s new coach. However, before relying on Carvalhal, Flamengo would have to reach an agreement with Braga, since the Portuguese has a contract in force for a few more seasons, in addition to having his severance pay valued at more than R$100 million.

Braga, aware of Fla and Carvalhal’s interest in training in Brazil, is willing to open conversations, but some amount will have to be paid.

In addition to Carvalhal, other names are in the sights of Flamengo, which will announce its new coach only in 2022.