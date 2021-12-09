Flamengo leaders go to Portugal to define a new coach aiming at 2022

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

For nearly two weeks after firing Renato Gaúcho, Flamengo has been in the soccer market looking for a new commander. Last Wednesday (8), the red-black carioca saw Marcelo Gallardo renew with River Plate, and pressured Jorge Jesus advance with Benfica in the Champions League. Behind the scenes, the club from Gávea continues with the goal of looking for a foreign coach, and Carlos Carvalhal, from Braga, appears as the main candidate.

In a live on YouTube, journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira revealed that Flamengo’s focus should really be the Portuguese market. According to the commentator, managers of Fla will embark in the next few days to the European country to align negotiations with their future coach, but the name in question has not yet been nailed down. Bruno Spindel and Marcos Braz must head to the Old Continent.

“Gallardo out of the picture. So, this trip is to Portugal, to bring a Portuguese coach, be it Carvalhal, be it Jesus or whoever. The directors didn’t travel until this Wednesday, because they were waiting for a definition of the situation of Jorge Jesus”, highlighted Mauro, emphasizing that Carvalhal is the favorite, but the termination fine could be an obstacle.

Carlos Carvalhal’s 10 million fine is another obstacle Flamengo will have if they really want to stay with this coach. The information we have from friends in Portugal is that the club would negotiate, because it is not completely satisfied with Carvalhal. And Braga has been longing for another coach who is successful in Portuguese football, Bruno Pinheiro, who is in charge of Estoril”, highlighted Mauro.

