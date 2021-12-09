Flamengo news today

Credit: Fan Assembly

FLAMENGO WANTS PABLO MARÍ FOR LOAN

One of the idols in Flamengo’s recent history, Pablo Marí is on the board’s list of reinforcements for the 2022 season. Currently at Arsenal, in England, the defender who leaves the club and, therefore, returning to Brazilian football is considered a real possibility.

FLAMEGO WILL HAVE A MILLIONAIRE BUDGET FOR 2022

Flamengo is going through a financial phase that allows it to dream big in signings. With a squad already full of stars and former European football players, the club plans to invest around R$ 100 million in new reinforcements for 2022, in addition to a turnover of around 1 billion reais.

FLAMEGO EXPANDS RANGE AND SEARCH FOR ARGENTINE TRAINER

Without Gallardo and Jorge Jesus, Flamengo has Carlos Carvalhal as a priority for the next season. However, the Portuguese coach is not the only one on the board’s list. According to O Globo newspaper, Rubro-Negro sought information from coach Eduardo Berizzo, who was in charge of the Paraguay team and was fired after a bad campaign in the World Cup qualifiers.

GALLARDO BEATS THE HAMMER ON THE FUTURE

Owner of one of the best jobs in world football, Marcelo Gallardo has finally announced his future for 2022. Alvo de Flamengo and Uruguay, the coach chose to remain at River Plate, putting an end to rumors about a career change. Thus, the Argentine club follows with its commander so that a new cycle can be started next year.

FLAMENGO RECEIVES BALLADA FROM GLOBO

Flamengo had 12 games broadcast by Globo on TV Aberta and raised a million dollar amount of R$ 14.4 million.

SAO PAULO OPENS CONVERSATIONS WITH RODINEI

The 2021 season of Brazilian football is drawing to a close and the clubs are already starting their respective planning for 2022. São Paulo, led by Rogério Ceni, wants to reinforce the squad with ‘cheap’ and punctual plays, one of which could be the right back Rodinei, who belongs to Flamengo. According to information from GE, Tricolor has already opened a conversation to count on the athlete.

