Flamengo sets price to sell Rodinei with MLS team; see the value

Credit: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

With planning for the 2022 season in full swing, Flamengo is trying to get rid of players who are not part of next year’s plans, including right-back Rodinei, who returned to the club after spending 2020 on loan at Internacional . According to information from Gazeta Esportiva, Rubro-Negro from Rio de Janeiro sent a counterproposal to Charlotte FC, a team led by Spaniard Miguel Ángel Ramírez in the United States and which is interested in hiring the 29-year-old player.

According to the publication, after receiving and denying an offer of BRL 3 million from the American club for the lateral, Flamengo sent a counterproposal worth BRL 6 million, in other words, double what was proposed by Charlotte CF.

While the outcome of the negotiation with the MLS team remains undefined, São Paulo is monitoring the situation. According to the ‘ge’, the Morumbi club is one of those interested in hiring Rodinei for the 2022 season at the request of coach Rogério Ceni, who worked with the athlete for a while at Flamengo.

In addition to São Paulo, Internacional has also made contacts to try to make possible the return of the right-back, who did a good job in the 2020 season, when Colorado was runner-up at the Brasileirão – on the occasion, a fan even paid R$ 1 million for the club from Rio Grande do Sul to pay the fine and use the player in the match against Flamengo.

