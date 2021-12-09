Flamengo? Uruguay? Gallardo says he received proposals and reveals why he ‘didn’t even consider’ leaving River Plate

Marcelo Gallardo announced this Wednesday (08) that he will continue as coach of River Plate. Argentino was a target for Flamengo and also for the Uruguay team

gallard It’s from river plate. And River is not gone. The song sung by the millionaire fans asking for the coach’s stay had effect. This Wednesday (8), mummy confirmed that he will stay at the club in 2022.

At a press conference, the technician, who was speculated in Flamengo and in the Uruguay, revealed that he had received proposals to leave the Monumental de Núñez and the reason why he did not open negotiations.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

“I feel I have to stay by choice and desire. Life tests you all the time and for me it was important. After racing there was a lot of emotion and I never considered other possibilities. Never“, began by asserting.

“I received proposals that I didn’t even hear. I thanked him, but it seemed very valuable to me to end the bond, go to the end and then feel free to rest or listen to possibilities. But I didn’t even think about it. I evaluated it as fair and necessary and yesterday I made the final click”, he completed.

Since 2014 as coach of River Plate, the club where he was revealed to football and became an idol after three spells as a player, Gallardo simply specialized in stacking trophies at Monumental de Nuñez. Two of them are emblematic: the liberators from 2015 to 2018.

still come in South American Cup (2014), South American Cup (2015, 2016 and 2019), Argentina Cup (2015/16, 2016/17 and 2018/19), Argentine Super Cup (2017 and 2019) and one Suruga Cup (2015) on Muñeco’s list of achievements ahead of Millionaires.