Fluminense and one more: Spanish newspaper ‘offifies’ Marcelo’s negotiations with another Brazilian club | Marcelo | Real Madrid | palm trees

Marcelo is getting closer and closer to leaving Real Madrid. The Brazilian, who has become the team’s undisputed idol, should not have his contract renewed and, it seems, will leave the team at the end of the season, carrying the position of player with the most titles for the club, being, so far, alongside by Sergio Ramos.

However, the athlete has been losing more and more space in the La Liga club. In the last two seasons and adding to the beginning of this season, there were only 47 games played, with the side having been passed over, in most cases, by the French Mendy.

Now, Marcelo is in the crosshairs of several clubs in Brazil, and could end up painting for one of the most successful teams on the continent in recent years.

According to journalist Sandro Barboza, from TV Band, the management of Palmeiras is interested in hiring left-back Marcelo, who will not renew his contract with Real Madrid and has been speculated on in several Brazilian teams. Also according to the source, negotiations between the ‘verdão’ board and the athlete’s representatives are already underway, and the São Paulo club is one of the favorites to hire the athlete.

Mundo Deportivo also confirms negotiations between Marcelo and Palmeiras

The negotiation with Verdão is also confirmed by Mundo Deportivo, which in its edition today, highlighted the conversations between the representatives of the lateral and the team from São Paulo. However, to close with the veteran, the Palestinian team will have to ‘overtake’ Fluminense, Marcelo’s former club, which intends to repatriate him in 2022.

At 33, Marcelo is currently valued at €5 million (R$31.1 million), having played in just five games so far this season, without scoring goals or distributing assists.