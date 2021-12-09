For lung problems caused by Covid-19, Kimmich will be out of action until January | german football

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich will need to be out of the field for about a month due to lung problems caused by Covid-19. Despite having already completed the necessary isolation period after being infected by the new coronavirus, the midfielder said he has “small infiltrations in the lungs” and will need to continue in treatment.
– I’m glad my coronavirus self-isolation has ended. I’m fine but I still can’t train fully due to small leaks in my lungs. So I’ll be doing some rehabilitation training and I can’t wait to be fully back in action in January – Kimmich told Bayern’s official website.
- Kimmich generates controversy in Germany for not being vaccinated against Covid-19
Joshua Kimmich has chosen not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 — Photo: Getty Images
Kimmich, who chose not to be vaccinated against the disease, has been out of action since mid-November, when he was placed in preventive isolation after having contact with a person suspected of Covid-19. Afterwards, he had his infection with the disease confirmed and had to extend the isolated period. Despite recovering smoothly, the midfielder now presented sequelae due to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
- Bayern Munich is in crisis with five players who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19
In this way, the midfielder is confirmed absence for coach Julian Nagelsmann for at least three clashes: against Mainz, next Saturday, against Stuttgart, on December 14th, and against Wolfsburg, on December 17th – Bayern Munich’s last commitment in 2021. Afterwards, the Bavarian team will only return to the field on 7 December January, against Borussia Mönchengladbach.
One of the top names in Bayern’s current squad, Kimmich has been causing controversy in Germany in recent months after news surfaced that he refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine. The German claims that there are not enough studies on the effects of immunizations in the long term and, therefore, he did not want to be vaccinated – as well as Gnabry, Musiala, Cuisance and Poplar-Moting.