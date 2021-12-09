‘For me you will always be the culprit’ says MC Kevin’s mother of MC VK’s apology

MC VK was acquitted in the case of the death of MC Kevin, which fell from a hotel window in Rio de Janeiro. On social networks, the funkeiro asked for forgiveness from his friend’s mother, who spoke about VK’s statements.

“VK, you don’t need to ask me for forgiveness and you don’t need to come talk to me. You don’t need anything. Go talk to God! I have nothing to talk to you about. When I had to speak, you didn’t even answer me. You say you were nervous, that you were at the police station. Can you imagine how I was the day I lost my son? That you said you were your brother, that you slept at my house, ate at my house”, began Valquíria Nascimento, Kevin’s mother.

“I don’t want to talk to you, I have nothing to talk to you about. Go live your life and ask God for forgiveness. For me you will always be the culprit. You didn’t play Kevin from there, but you were his friend. It was brother, as he always called you brother. And another one, you know there was a deal, that you were at the hotel and you were going to leave the other day and you didn’t go. You asked to pay for the room and he left his room to pay for your room”, he continued.

“Who approached the girl [Bianca Dominguez] was you. You were the one who asked her to go upstairs, do you understand? Knowing he was married, that he was with his wife. For me the culprit is not who played. The culprit is the one who says he’s a friend, and he didn’t help. He didn’t stay by his side, didn’t tell him he drank too much or tell him to go up to his room”, concluded Valquíria.

