For student murder, 20 are sentenced to death in Bangladesh

This Wednesday (8), twenty people were sentenced to death for the murder of student Abrar Fahad, who was 21, in Bangladesh. The case took place in October 2019. The young man was found with signs of beating inside his dormitory at the University of Engineering and Technology. The information is from O Globo.

According to local authorities, 25 students assaulted Fahad with cricket bats and other objects for six hours. They were members of the Chhatra League, which is part of the Awami League, the governing party of the country.

“I’m happy with the verdict. I hope the punishments will be carried out soon. It won’t bring my son back, but it’s at least a kind of comfort to our family,” said Barkat Ullah, the student’s father.

The murder came hours after a post by Abrar Fahad went viral on Facebook. In it, the young man criticized Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for having signed an agreement to share water with India.

“That court gave them the ultimate punishment for such a horrible incident not to happen again. We feel that we should not hesitate to use justice with the utmost severity, to the maximum and to the end, if gravity demands it”, said prosecutor Abdulla Abu.

The other five defendants involved were sentenced to life in prison.

