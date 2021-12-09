Forced vaccination is not acceptable, says Michelle Bachelet at UN seminar

The agency’s High Commissioner for Human Rights said, however, that the imposition of a fine or other legal consequences may be appropriate

UN/Jean-Marc Ferre Michelle Bachelet spoke about mandatory vaccines in the world



In a video message released on Wednesday, 8th, the High Commissioner for Human Rights at United Nations (UN), Michelle Bachelet, stated that mandatory vaccination in the world must always respect human rights, without being acceptable to force it on populations. “Under no circumstances should people be vaccinated by force, although if a person refuses to comply with the obligation to be vaccinated it can have legal consequences, such as an appropriate fine,” he said. Bachelet warned that important aspects of rights must be taken into account before making vaccination mandatory. “It must comply with the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality and non-discrimination”, he explained, according to the transcript of a speech given during a seminar of the Human Rights Council.

The High Commissioner also stated that the goals of countries planning to adopt mandatory vaccination against the pandemic are “of the highest level of legitimacy and importance”, but insisted that “mandatory vaccination should only be used when necessary to achieve overriding goals of public health and only when less invasive measures, such as the use of masks and social distancing, fail to meet public health objectives”. Bachelet also emphasized that for the obligation to be “in accordance with the fundamental human rights principles of equality and non-discrimination”, countries must guarantee the supply of vaccines and that they are truly accessible. And even though they must be “sufficiently safe and effective”, he added. Bachelet also explained that it may be appropriate to restrict certain rights and freedoms, including access to facilities such as hospitals and schools, for unvaccinated people.

*With information from AFP