Former F1 boss criticizes FIA and Michael Masi

Bernie Ecclestone, the former Formula One boss who made the sport so great, is closely following the title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Previously, he had already expressed a slight preference for Verstappen, a sentiment that was reinforced after the Saudi Arabian GP.

According to Ecclestone, it felt more like an amateur race than a Formula 1 race, especially with the direction of the race. “They went so far as to ask the drivers where they wanted to start after the red flag,” he said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The former Formula 1 boss believes the stewards have interfered too much in the title fight. Also, he doesn’t see what Verstappen did wrong when he wanted to let Hamilton pass, after which Hamilton crashed into the back of the Red Bull car. “Max did what you expected him to do to get out of the way. Lewis didn’t move, it looked like he didn’t want to overtake. What else should Max have done?” he asked.

Ecclestone therefore considers the penalty the Dutchman received for this incident unjustified. “Lewis should have come out of the vacuum, he was the one who collided with Max in the rear,” continued the Brit, who has already had his problems and discussions with Hamilton, which may also explain his preference for the Dutchman. “The problem with Formula 1 today is that the rules change with each race. In one race you can pass the white line and in the next you cannot. The same maneuver is sometimes penalized, other times not. Even the penalties are different. This is nonsense,” he said.

The problem according to Ecclestone is that the rules are too complicated. “F1 is not what it used to be, at that time there weren’t so many rules. When the lights went out, you were out for a run,” he said, who then criticized FIA racing director Michael Masi and said he misses the late racing director Charlie Whiting.

“Unfortunately, Masi doesn’t have a lot of experience to be able to handle things the way he should,” said Ecclestone. “Charlie has lived in this environment all his life, he knew everyone personally. F1 insiders knew this. He tried to make things simple and transparent. At the moment, they are neither one nor the other”, he concluded.