Former NFL Player Dies After Arresting and Fighting in Jail – Lance

Arrested for driving twice the speed limit, former NFL player Glenn Foster Jr. was killed in jail after getting involved in a fight with another prisoner, according to Alabama authorities. The New Orleans Saints graduate was awaiting psychiatric testing at the behest of the judge reviewing the case, who claimed that Foster ‘was not mentally stable and was a danger to himself and others’ to determine his detention.

According to court records obtained by The Associated Press, Glenn Foster even fought in handcuffs against US law enforcement officials. After the confusion during the trial, the athlete, as reported by the Washington Post, was involved in a fight with another inmate in jail before being taken to the medical center. The case took place last Monday, but the real cause of death of the former player has not been clarified

Family members explained that Foster was diagnosed with mental problems, and accused authorities of an alleged delay in attending the sportsman.

“I can’t get my son back, but we want the person responsible for this to pay,” said Sabrina Foster, the victim’s mother. “We want justice for our son. This is unfair. It’s not right,” added the former player’s father.

Born in Chicago, he played two seasons, in 2013 and 2014, for the New Orleans Saints.

Dedicated Brazilian technicians are unemployed; remember