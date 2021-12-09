Former residents of Mount Horeb receive new installment of housing assistance – In time

Aid is paid in two days; and each beneficiary can look for one of the nine branches of Banco Bradesco to receive the installment | Photo: Reproduction

Manaus (AM) – The payment of housing assistance for families in Monte for the month of December, paid by the Government of Amazonas, through the State Housing Superintendence (Suhab), will be made this Thursday (9) and Friday (10 ). The aid is paid in two days at nine Banco Bradesco branches to receive the installment. The State is providing resources in the amount of R$ 1,320,000 for the payment for the month of December to 2,200 families.

Suhab announces an extension of another six months of the Term of Individual Agreement as of January 2022. To be eligible for this new extension, beneficiaries need to update their registration via a link that will be available for use either by smartphone or computer.

According to the director-president of Suhab, João Coelho Braga, the Government, in agreement with the State Public Defender’s Office (DPE), will extend, through an Addendum, another six months of the rent-aid for these families. “This time, the extension will be via an online update to preserve beneficiaries and servers. We are still in a period of pandemic and we will use technology as an ally to prevent more than two thousand people from being exposed or crowded”, highlighted the CEO.

The extension of the Addendum will be valid from January to June 2022. And the registration update period to effect the extension will be from December 9, 2021 to January 7, 2022.

If you have any questions regarding the registration update link, the beneficiaries can get in touch through the telephones: (92) 98422-3705 and (92) 3647-1008 or by email: [email protected]

The face-to-face service for this extension is not planned, only if it is extremely necessary and by prior appointment. Follow the link to carry out the registration update: http://cadastro.suhab.am.gov.br/

Payments

To receive the benefit, granted through a nominal bank order, the beneficiaries must go to the designated Bradesco bank branch, on the date defined in the listing, from 10 am, bearing ID and CPF, also presenting a marriage certificate and/or divorce registration , in case of name change.

Listings of names, in alphabetical order and indicating the addresses of the nine Bradesco branches where beneficiaries will receive the installment, are available on the Suhab website, at www.suhab.am.gov.br, with direct access by those links of the day 09 it is day 10.

*With information from the consultancy.



read more

Sharp residents receive resettlement certificates

IDB Approves $80 Million Loan for Prosamin+

Residents of Manaus 2000, in Japiim, receive property certificates



