Fortaleza players are present at Farofa da Gkay – Play

Classified for the Libertadores group stage, O strength still has an important commitment against the Bahia, this Thursday (9), at 9.30 pm, by the super 38th round of the Brasileirão. Tricolor tries to reach 4th place in the event and can also decide the future of the fight for the Z-4. The team from Bahia, rival of Leão do Pici, fights guild and youth.

Even with this mission ahead of them, three players from the Tricolor de Aço were at the trendy party ‘Gkay Farofa’, which takes place at a hotel in Fortaleza, and celebrates the anniversary of the digital influencer Gessica Kayane for three days. Lucas Crispim, Lucas Lima and Ederson attended the evening event this Tuesday (7).

muscle discomfort

The absolute highlight of Fortaleza in the season, Crispim attended the event for the second time. He was also seen this Monday night (6) and did not appear in the Leão’s defeat against Cuiabá on the same date. According to the club, the left winger had muscle discomfort.

Ederson, another athlete clicked last night, also did not act in front of the Dourado. In this case, the club announced that the athlete was solving ‘private issues’. It is not yet known if the two athletes above are able to play against Bahia.

Lucas Lima played against Cuiabá and had no physical problems. He must be on the coach’s starting team. Juan Pablo Vojvoda against Bahia.

If Fortaleza loses or draws against Tricolor Baiano, Grêmio is automatically relegated to the second division, regardless of the result against Atlético-MG. More of 30,000 Fortaleza fans confirmed their presence for departure in Castelão.