Fortaleza x Bahia: see lineups, where to watch, time and guess for the game – Play

The outcome of a dream. It is with the feeling of having fully accomplished that the strength ends its participation in the 2021 Brazilian Championship, at 9:30 pm this Thursday (9), against the Bahia, at Arena Castelão, in a duel valid for the 38th round of the competition.

In what was the best campaign of a team from Ceará in the history of the Series A of running points, Tricolor can go even further. Not satisfied with the various brands already established along this trajectory, Leão do Pici has the chance to finish in the G-4 and establish the best position for a team in the Northeast in the current format of the Brasileirão.

For that, they need to win and hope that Corinthians doesn’t beat Juventude, in Caxias do Sul. Finishing in the best place also ensures greater awards.

The difference from one position to another is of considerable value, as the 4th place earns R$28 million, the 5th receives R$26.4 million and the 6th receives R$24.7 million.

The house is sure to be full at Arena Castelão. More than 38 thousand fans are already confirmed and the expectation is for a big party for the leonine fans, who will attend in an atmosphere of celebration.

Bahia under pressure

Unlike Fortaleza, Bahia faces the game as a true final. In 16th place, with 43 points, Tricolor Baiano is the first team out of the relegation zone and the only result that ends the chances of a fall is victory.

For the decision, coach Guto Ferreira will not be able to count on forward Rossi, who was sent off against Fluminense and is suspended. On the other hand, midfielders Lucas Mugni and Daniel return from suspension and are available.

DATA SHEET | SEE TIME, WHERE TO ATTEND AND LOCATION

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 38th round

Date: December 9, 2021

Time: 9:30 pm

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Broadcast: Premiere, Rádio Verdes Mares and Diário do Nordeste Real Time

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (MG) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

lineups

strength

Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Benevenuto and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Ederson (Matheus Jussa), Felipe, Lucas Lima (Matheus Vargas) and Lucas Crispim (Bruno Melo); David and Robson. Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Bahia

Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Lucas Mugni and Rodriguinho; Raí, Juninho Capixaba and Gilberto. Technician: Guto Ferreira