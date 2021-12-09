Fortaleza x Bahia: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

+ Check the Brasileirão table and simulator

Fortaleza had a historic campaign in Serie A and is already guaranteed in the group stage of the Libertadores, but still wants to finish the championship in the G-4. The team has 55 points and is fifth. The farewell to the season will be in front of the fans.

After beating Fluminense, Bahia depends only on itself to avoid relegation in the last round of Serie A. In the event of a tie, they hope that Juventude do not beat Corinthians. If they lose, Tricolor depends on defeats by the Caxias do Sul club and also by Grêmio, which faces Atlético-MG.

For the Brazilian Championship, Fortaleza and Bahia faced each other on 15 occasions. Esquadrão won six victories, Leão had five victories and there were four draws. In the goals scored, there are 19 from Bahia against 16 from Ceará, totaling 35 goals.

Streaming: Premiere, narrated by Rembrandt Júnior, with comments by Cabral Neto and Conrado Santana.

Fortaleza – technician: Vojvoda

Vojvoda bet on a mixed team against Cuiabá and was defeated by 1-0. In front of the crowd, the Lion must go with maximum strength to end the historic season with a golden key. Lucas Crispim and Ángelo Henríquez were left out of the last match for physical reasons and Ederson for personal reasons. Crispim and Ederson should be back for the last game. Ronald is suspended.

Probable lineup: Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Benevenuto, Titi; Pikachu, Ederson, Felipe, Matheus Vargas, Lucas Crispim; David and Robson.

Who is out: Ronald (serves suspension).

Hanging: Matheus Vargas, Wellington Paulista, David, Romarinho and Igor Torres.

Bahia – technician: Guto Ferreira

Guto won’t have Rossi, who is suspended, and should promote the return of Juninho Capixaba to the left wing. On the other hand, Mugni and Daniel are once again available. The first resumes put on the team in Edson’s place.

The probable starting lineup has: Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Mugni and Rodriguinho; Juninho Capixaba, Raí and Gilberto.

Embezzlement: Rossi (suspended); Jonah (injury).