Furnas’ first green hydrogen production plant opens in Goiás

Furnas is investing around R$ 45 million to advance the studies on green hydrogen in Goiás. The company seeks to insert energy into the SIN from renewable fuel

Eletrobras subsidiary Furnas plans to inaugurate this Wednesday (8), at the Itumbiara hydroelectric plant, in Goiás, its first plant for the production of green hydrogen, which is part of a research and development (R&D) project. The objective, according to Furnas, is to continue with studies on energy storage and the insertion of electricity into the National Interconnected System (SIN), through the production of green hydrogen. The company’s estimated investment in the plant in Goiás is approximately R$ 45 million.

The green hydrogen plant in Goiás is part of the research project with contributions approved by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). According to the company, the mission is the evolution of synergy between solar and hydroelectric energy sources, with seasonal and intermittent energy storage in hydrogen and electrochemical systems.

One of the ways to generate green hydrogen is the electrolysis of water, where the separation of oxygen and gas molecules into hydrogen is carried out. For a renewable fuel to be called “green”, the energy source for electrolysis must come from clean sources such as wind energy or solar photovoltaic energy.

At the plant in Goiás, two sets of photovoltaic plates capture solar energy and generate about 1 MW, which is transmitted to equipment called an electrolyser, which, through a process, generates green hydrogen. Fuel is converted and stored in a special tank, which will feed a fuel cell. Through this fuel cell, the gas produces electricity that will be sent to the plant’s substation in Goiás.

Project studies ways to store and dispatch electrical energy

Going beyond the feasibility of generating green hydrogen, which is a technology that has already been mastered, the Furnas project is studying ways to store and dispatch electricity to supply the electrical system’s demand, which varies throughout the day.

In general, this energy capacity dispatchable to the SIN is distributed in Brazil, in generation from fossil sources, such as natural gas, coal and oil, and in large hydroelectric plants with reservoirs.

Both here and in other countries, the electricity sector is looking for alternatives for the storage of clean energy, which needs the sun, rain and wind. In addition to green hydrogen, the alternatives are batteries and even hybrid plants.

About Furnas

Furnas was founded with the aim of avoiding the energy collapse that put the country’s industrialization process at risk, in mid-1957, implementing the first large-scale hydroelectric plant in Brazil, the Usina de Furnas.

Since then, the company has played a fundamental role in the evolution of Brazilian society. The company has facilities in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Paraná, Mato Grosso, Pará, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, Ceará, Ceará, Santa Catarina , Bahia and the Federal District.