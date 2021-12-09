Future Ibovespa drops sharply after Copom decision and caution abroad with Ômicron variant

(Getty Images)

The Ibovespa futures started on Thursday (9) lower, while overseas markets also returned gains. In a session with few economic indicators, investors are monitoring news about the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus and should echo the latest decision by the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom).

The Brazilian stock market comes from a series of five sessions on the rise, which has not happened since the beginning of June of last year. In this recovery escalation, the stock exchange accumulated gains of 7.26%, coming to take off from the markets abroad when the international stock exchanges were down.

Yesterday, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the basic interest rate for the seventh consecutive time. The adjustment was 1.5 percentage points and the Selic at 9.25% per year is the highest since July 2017. The monetary authority also indicated that it should make an adjustment of the same magnitude at the next meeting, scheduled for February next year next.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“Although the 1.5 percentage point adjustment was in the market price, the Copom statement was not”, says Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos. According to him, investors did not expect the pressure on the Selic to continue at the same intensity in the next meeting and priced smaller increases.

“Thus, the Central Bank would take interest rates to 10.75% in February and exceed 12% at the next meeting”, says Cruz. The strategist explains that the BC was far behind the inflation curve. “Nobody wants to have that on their curriculum and that’s why they’re going to be even tougher, to bring down inflation, even if this causes a stronger recession”, he adds.

Read more: How is the income of savings with Selic at 9.25%

On the other hand, higher interest rates not only increase fixed income returns, making these bonds more attractive, but also negatively impact the valuation of listed companies.

In a troubled session, the senators promulgated the common parts of the PEC dos Precatório approved both in the Chamber and in the Senate. The divergent parts must be considered next Tuesday (14) by the deputies.

At 9:14 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa futures for December 2021 dropped 0.94% to 107,385 points.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Live – Real Time Scholarship

The commercial dollar operated at a 0.13% drop – R$ 5.527 on purchase and R$ 5.528 on sale. The dollar futures for January 2022 retreated 0.17% to R$5,550.

On the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 was up 19 basis points at 11.56%; DI for January 2025 goes up six basis points to 10.70%; and the DI for January 2027 drops five basis points to 10.61 percent.

In the United States, futures indices fall after three consecutive sessions of high for the stock exchanges. Dow Jones Futures retreat 0.36%, S&P Futures decline 0.37%; and Nasdaq futures trade down 0.47%.

Read more: Fitch says China’s Evergrande has defaulted

In Europe, the Stoxx 600, an index that gathers companies from 17 countries on the continent, retreats 0.18%. Yesterday the European market also closed down, after the United Kingdom announced restrictive measures with the advance of the omicron variant in the country.

While vaccine makers have made positive comments that allay some of the fears surrounding the new strain, there are still many points to be clarified. One study found that Ômicron is 4.2 times more transmissible than the delta variant in its early stages.

In the segment of commodities, iron ore prices on the Dalian Exchange fell by more than 3%. The oil price also returned part of the previous day’s earnings; Brent fell 0.71% to US$75.31, while WTI retreated 0.68% to US$71.85.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The corporate news this Thursday (09) highlights the debut of Nubank on the US stock exchange, the distribution of earnings by Vibra, Equatorial and Copel. The latter also announced an estimated Capex of 2.1 billion next year.

BNDES scheduled a hearing on the Eletrobras privatization process for December 22, 2021.

Engie signed a financing agreement with BNDES in the amount of R$1.473 billion.

Nubank

Nubank arrived on the American stock exchange (Nasdaq) as the most valuable financial institution in Latin America. THE fintech it priced its offer at $9 per share in its IPO, the top of the indicative range. At that amount, the bank will debut worth US$ 41.7 billion.

Eletrobras

The analysis of the privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) was postponed, in defeat for the government. A few hours before the start of the session scheduled for yesterday (8), the minister-rapporteur for the process, Aroldo Cedraz, had not presented his opinion to the other members of the body’s collegiate body and surprised other ministers by withdrawing from the agenda.

The trial of the process should take place in an extraordinary session to be called by the TCU for next Wednesday, 15th. The minister had promised to make the vote available on the afternoon of Tuesday, 7, which did not happen. The delay led some ministers to consider a request for a view, so that there is more time to understand the matter.

In addition, the BNDES scheduled a hearing on the Eletrobras privatization process for December 22, 2021.

Vibra Energy

The Vibra ([ativo=BRDT3]) will pay the second installment of interest on equity (JCP) on December 20, 2021.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The amount is R$143,097,156.94 or 0.12665821282 per share.

In addition, as the remaining balance related to the value of the first installment of the interest on equity, arising from the treasury shares in that period, the Company will pay R$ 5,450,378.50 or 0.0048242412 per share.

The shareholders in the shareholding position on December 14, 2021 will be entitled to both payments. The total amount to be paid on 12/20/2021 is R$ R$ 148,547,535.44 or R$ 0.13148245401 per share .

Equatorial

Equatorial (EQTL3) approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$0.72 per share, totaling R$707.1 million. Payment will be on December 29, 2021.

Shareholders holding shares issued by the company on April 30, 2021 are entitled to receive dividends.

Itaúsa

Itaúsa (ITSA4) approved the merger of a spun-off portion of the shareholders’ equity of Itaú Unibanco Participações (Iupar) corresponding to 39,386,461 Class A shares issued by XP Inc.

Copel

Copel (CPLE6) approved the payment of Interest on Own Capital (JCP) with a total amount of R$283.1 million, of which R$R$0.0974 per ON share, R$0.1072 per PNA share and PNB and R$0.5264 per share Unit.

Payment will be made based on the shareholding position as of December 30th. However, the company from Paraná has not yet defined the date for payment of the resource.

In addition to the announcement of the JCP payment, Copel estimates a Capex of R$ 2.1 billion in 2022.

According to Copel, most of the investments planned for 2022 are aimed at improving operational efficiency.

engie

Engie (EGIE3) announced the signing of a contract with the National Development Bank (BNDES) to make a loan, in the amount of R$ 1.473 billion, to implement the Santo Agostinho Wind Farm – Phase I “Santo Agostinho”.

Equatorial

Equatorial (EQTL3) concluded the acquisition of the shareholdings of Solenergias and Helios through its subsidiary, Equatorial Serviços. The company paid R$42.2 million to Quasar Consultoria.

Aura Minerals

Aura Mineral (AURA33) informed yesterday (8) the start of construction of the Almas Project in Tocatins. The Almas Project has an unleveraged IRR of 57% per year for 17 years, considering gold prices at US$ 1,800 per ounce.

The resources required for the Almas Project investment come from the issuance of debentures by Aura Almas in the amount of approximately US$ 77 million.

athena health

Shareholders of Athena Saúde (ATEA3) approved the merger of Giardino Participações. With that, the company highlights that there was an increase in the amount of capital of R$ 2.1 million.

Brisanet

Brisanet (BRIT3) released operating data for November. The company registered an increase of 18,300 new customers last month.

In 2021, the company registered a 32% growth in new customers in the Northeast, with more than 824 thousand new subscribers.

enaut

The total production of Enauta ([ativo=ENTA3]) reached 694.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or average daily production of 23.1 thousand boe in November, down 0.4% compared to October.

AES Brazil

AES Brasil (AESB3) announced the temporary suspension of the Tucano merger.

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to consistently extract profits from the financial market. Sign up for free.

Related