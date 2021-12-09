future of Gallardo defined and Marcelo at Fluminense

After three months of “slack”, the soccer ball market is once again busy with the arrival of the winter transfer window in Europe.

During the day, speculation involving heavyweight coaches, such as Gallardo and Zidane, moved the day. The experienced full-back Marcelo was also highlighted.

See the main news from the ball market below:

Gallardo and River: the saga continues…

Coach Marcelo Gallardo announced at a press conference that he has renewed his contract with River Plate and will take over another year in charge of the team. The coach’s name was being linked to the Uruguay national team and various clubs, but he will remain at River.

Marcelo back to Fluminense

Marcelo will return to Brazilian football in 2022. The full-back, who should leave Real Madrid at the end of his contract, in June, decided to return to Fluminense, the team that revealed him. The information is from the Argentine newspaper Olé. According to As, from Spain, the full-back is aiming for a spot in the Brazilian team for the Qatar Cup.

Zidane in charge of PSG

PSG wants to have Zinedine Zidane as the team’s new coach in the 2021-22 season. According to the Spanish program Deportes Cuatro, the club’s objective is to be champion of the Champions League under the command of the former midfielder. The French dream of closing with the former Real Madrid coach in January.

Chelsea ‘steals’ Dembélé

Barcelona suspect Chelsea are interested in signing striker Dembélé, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Frenchman has a contract with the Catalonia team until the end of the season and has not renewed his contract yet. Thomas Tuchel, commander of the Blues, was one of those responsible for the move of shirt seven to Borussia Dortmund, in 2016. After a year, both left the aurinegro club and followed different paths.

Dortmund’s Liverpool Gem

Liverpool lead the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next season, according to the Mirror. According to the information, the operation is around 90 million pounds (R$ 671.7 million). The 18-year-old has a contract with the German team until 2025 and there are chances that the deal will become a soap opera.

Arthur at Bayern?

With little space in the Juventus squad, midfielder Arthur Melo, ex-Grêmio, could leave the Italian team in January. According to information from the German press, Juve is negotiating with Bayern Munich, which is studying the hiring of the 25-year-old athlete. According to the newspaper ‘Abendzeitung’, the boards of the two clubs are talking about an exchange involving lateral Pavard.

Prass speculated on Vasco

After announcing Carlos Brazil as general manager of the football department, Vasco is now focusing on other professionals to fill the other positions idealized in the new organization chart designed for the sector, and that of former goalkeeper Fernando Prass gains strength for the technical coordinator portfolio gains strength. Champion of the Copa do Brasil by Vasco in 2011, he would have a role closer to coach Zé Ricardo.

*With information from Lancepress