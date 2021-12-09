Gallardo’s “Fico” in the River and national team’s signal increase expectations for Aguirre in Uruguay | International

Diego Aguirre’s departure from Inter is getting closer. Although they work to overcome Bragantino this Thursday and hope to put the team in an unlikely Libertadores, the coach sees the future point to Uruguay as soon as it ends its participation in Brasileirão.

+ Lindoso has edema on the left thigh and turns low

Aguirre has already received a signal in the last days of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF), but The formal contact for the invitation has not yet come.. The Colorado coach shared the main attentions with Marcelo Gallardo to replace the post, vacant since the resignation of Óscar Tabárez, which occurred in November.

Earlier this Wednesday afternoon, Gallardo confirmed that he will remain one more season at River Plate. So the scenario was open to Aguirre.

Also in October, the current Inter commander was appointed as “card 1” for the post. At the time, Maestro Tabárez was already at risk, but the organization’s management chose to keep him to play in the last games of the year for the qualifiers.

1 of 1 Youth x Inter Brasileirão Alfredo Jaconi Diego Aguirre — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional Youth x Inter Brasileirão Alfredo Jaconi Diego Aguirre — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional

Ovación, the sports supplement of El País, Uruguay’s main newspaper, even reported in the online edition that the way is clear for Aguirre after Gallardo says he will remain at River.

The coach colorado, who has a contract with the Gauchos until the end of 2022, was asked about the subject after the defeat by 2-1 to Atlético-GO, last Monday. He avoided giving details, but left the future open.

– This is not the time to talk about the future. We will have time and see what happens. Football is very dynamic and we need to be calm to do our best work from here to the end – said Aguirre.

The coach has even led the under-20 team at Celeste, when he had the inseparable Fernando Piñatares alongside him as physical trainer. His current assistant, Juan Verzeri, has also coached the category selection.

Aguirre, despite appearing ahead, is not the only name analyzed. Alexander Medina and Diego Alonso are also on the agenda among the plow leaders.

The Voice of the Fans – Luka Pumes: “The makeover is urgent!”

With Aguirre’s destination closer to the Uruguayan national team, Inter’s management moves in the market. The name of Juan Pablo Vojvoda, from Fortaleza, was on the agenda. However, the professional has an automatic renewal clause and placed the Pici Tricolor in Libertadores.

the names of Eduardo Domínguez, from Colón, and Sebastián Beccacece, from Defensa y Justicia, also attract enthusiasts in Beira-Rio. Beccacece was even on the radar in 2019, when the direction opted for Eduardo Coudet.