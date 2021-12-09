Galo x Athletico-PR: ticket sales start this Thursday; know more

Ticket sales will start this Thursday (9) for the match between Atlético and Athletico-PR, which will be held next Sunday (12), at 5:30 pm (GMT) – the game is valid for the final of the World Cup. Brazil. Sales will start at 1pm, and the cheapest ticket costs R$ 119.

See sales dates and times, which have priority for members:

9/12 (13h): Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger (65% discount)

9/12 (20h): CNG Silver (55% discount)

12/10 (8h): CNG White / CNG Clubs (50% discount)

12/10 (12h): Buyers of MRV Arena Boxes and Chairs

12/10 (13h): Additional Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger

12/10 (2pm): Additional CNG Silver

12/10 (15h): Additional White CNG

12/10 (4pm): Additional Arena MRV

12/10 (5pm): Non-members

Closing of the online sale: 12/12 (12h)

According to Galo, each member can buy only one ticket. If tickets are left after 13:00 on 12/10, additional tickets will be sold at a 50% discount, also following the priority of purchase.

See prices, already with discounts for members:

Top Orange / Bottom Orange / Top Yellow / Bottom Yellow

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$119.00

CNG Silver: R$153.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$170.00

Additional Ticket: R$170.00

Top Red

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$199.50

CNG Silver: BRL 256.50

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$285.00

Additional Ticket: R$285.00

Lower Red

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$249.55

CNG Silver: BRL 320.85

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$356.50

Additional Ticket: R$356.50

Upper purple

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$249.55

CNG Silver: BRL 320.85

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$356.50

Additional Ticket: R$356.50

Lower purple

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$489.65

CNG Silver: R$629.55

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$699.50

Additional Ticket: R$699.50

Sales occur through FROM THIS LINK.

Parking

According to the Mineirão stadium, the sale for the 2,700 parking spaces will be made only through the internet and in advance, through the Estapar application or through site.

—

