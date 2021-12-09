Game Anno 1404: History Edition is free on PC via Ubisoft Connect

Celebrating its 35 years of existence, the developer offers a free download of the remastered historical adventure

Anyone who is a fan of strategy games with generous doses of management and historical references — or simply likes to save money — can’t miss out on Ubisoft’s latest offering. The developer is offering everyone the chance to add Anno 1404 History Edition to your Ubisoft Connect PC libraries for free until December 14 of this year.

The offer started last Monday (6) and it simply depends on logging into the software., click on the option “find it out” and then select “Toast of the Year 1404 History Edition”. Finally, choose the option “Redeem Now”, which will add the title to your library and start the download (which you can save for later, if you prefer).

The free offering of the game is part of the French company’s 35th anniversary celebrations, known for successful franchises as Assassin’s Creed, Ghost Recon, Watch Dogs, just dance and several others. In November, she offered the free rescue of the trilogy Assassin’s Creed Chronicles, who took the series to India, Russia and China.

historical adventure

Year 1404, known by the title “Dawn of Discovery” in the United States, was officially released in June 2009. The title brings a fanciful story based on real events that unfolded during the Middle Ages and the renaissancea, including the famous Crusades.



– Continues after advertising –

The History Edition was released in June 2020 accompanied by Anno 1602, Anno 1503 and Anno 1701 with enhancements that make the game easier to enjoy on modern PCs. In addition to compatibility with recent hardware, Ubisoft also supports resolutions up to 4K and added enhanced multiplayer modes to the title.

To complete, Anno 1404: History Edition provides access to DLC Venicand, which was originally sold separately by the developer. The offer to add the title for free is valid until 11 am (your local time) on December 14th, and you can also redeem the game by browser by clicking this link.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.