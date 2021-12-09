Generics are successful in Rio and expand business

After being successful in Rio during the pandemic, the “generic” brands Outbêco (which reproduces the Outback menu) and Spobreto (a reference to Spoleto) are expanding their business with franchises. Outbêco appeared in favelas last year, already has 72 units and plans to open another 40 stores by February 2022, including São Paulo and Espírito Santo.

Spobreto pasta stand, created in downtown Rio, is also investing in franchises. A contract was signed to open three stalls in Teresópolis, a city in the Serrana do Rio region. Others are being negotiated, according to the owner of the business.

Both businesses opened last year in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, and neither had a problem with the original restaurants. However, experts in the field recommend caution and explain that authorization is required for such a business.

Favela Restaurants

Outbêco was created in August 2020 and the focus was on opening restaurants in favelas. However, it is already possible to find stores in the districts of Glória and Copacabana, on the south side, and in Méier and Madureira, on the north side. However, 70% of the units are located even in communities in Rio.

The network currently has 72 points in RJ and DF, and by February next year, 40 more stores are expected to open, including SP and ES.

According to Daniel Felix, 48, the project’s creator, the network’s growth was a natural process.

“I never advertised to the middle class, but there was a great demand for people with experience in the field and we ended up opening some units in neighborhoods, but these stores were not part of the initial project, which focused only on communities. It was a project that gained a lot of money. empathy for everyone”.

Outbêco branch at the top of the Rocinha favela in Rio Image: Lucas Landau/UOL

Currently, Outbêco employs more than a thousand people directly and indirectly. According to Felix, the investment to join the group plus spending on structure does not exceed R$30,000.

In over a year on the market, four units have closed their doors for disobeying the Outbêco standard. “They didn’t keep the food or the menu. This is a visual standard that yields a lot. That’s why we ordered it closed,” he said.

On the menu, the names of the dishes are the same as those of the original restaurant, kept in English to “enhance the product”. Prices are more affordable.

Outback’s French fries with cheese and bacon cost R$59.90 at the original chain, while at Outbêco, R$39.90. Half rib (Ribs Júnior) at Outback costs R$ 65.90 while in the generic unit the same dish costs R$ 34.90.

How Outbêco came about

Felix was born in the neighborhood of Lapa, in Rio de Janeiro, and grew up in Vilar dos Teles, in Baixada Fluminense. He says that the idea of ​​opening Outbêco came after an episode of prejudice: in 2009, when he was in charge of an English course franchise chain, he heard an acquaintance’s mockery during a cocktail party, in a nice hotel in Barra da Tijuca, on the west side.

“Can you imagine the people of your land here?”, he listened. Eleven years later, he opened the franchise network with the aim of bringing good food to community residents.

Before, when the two branches of the language course went bankrupt, he even worked for Outback. He delivered goods at counters. As he worked, he got to know people, getting involved in the kitchen and helping with the dishes.

Sbroreto

Pasta stand “Spobreto”, in reference to the Spoleto chain, in Rio de Janeiro Image: Disclosure

Inaugurated in March of last year, Spobreto offers whoever passes by on Avenida Presidente Vargas, in downtown Rio, the “Spobretan letter of gastronomic experience”, which is nothing more than the menu at the stall.

In it, the customer finds three pasta options: penne, screw and spaghetti and has the option to choose between 7 types of sauces. Unlike the original restaurant, Nuno’s tent, as it is known, does not allow you to choose ingredients one by one.

The sauces available are already seasoned and have extra ingredients. Everything is prepared at home and finished in the tent, which opens at 12pm.

The project has been so successful that today Leandro da Cruz Lopes, 44, owner of the brand, is dedicated to opening franchises.

There will be 25 units, which must be far from the original Spoleto network in a radius of at least 1 km to maintain a good relationship with the network.

‘Spobreto’ menu Image: Reproduction

In an interview with UOL, Nuno said that he has authorization from the city hall to work in the area and has maintained the food stall in the region for 13 years. He explained that he has sold soups, stroganoff, angu and yakisoba, but he had never invested in the marketing of the business.

The idea of ​​renaming the stall and starting to sell pasta came one night when he left home, in Morro do Dendê, on Ilha do Governador, in the north of Rio, wanting to eat pasta and did not find any stall with the product. .

“I wanted something that wasn’t seasonal. One day I left home to eat pasta and I couldn’t find it, I realized that selling pasta could be my opportunity in disguise. I read two books about it. I thought: if I want pasta, so will others. will want”.

After finding a new product to sell, Nuno says that the name Spobreto came up in conversations with customers.

“I told them I was going to make pasta on the plate, but nobody understood. Until a girl said: will it be like Spoleto? I said I would be a “Spobretão” and the name “Spobreto” came up, he says happily.

During the opening month, in March 2020, Nuno sold around 100 dishes a day, but with the imposition of social isolation, sales fell by half.

To boost sales, the “little shop” was registered in a food delivery app, where it stayed for three months. Later, when downtown Rio became busier, he left the app and went back to serving only customers on the street.

“I can’t answer both [clientes e entregas], because I’m alone,” he explained to the UOL.

experts opine

The lawyer and professor at Uerj José Carlos Vaz e Dias explains that the “generic” projects, when launching a similar name on the market, end up associating themselves with the original brands and therefore recommends that the creators try to negotiate with the offices before the opening.

“The best solution is to use their own creative brands or request authorization from the company to use them, as some of them may not accept a ridiculous name and file a lawsuit. Others may like and appreciate that the brand will be promoted in a playful way. best way is to negotiate and seek this authorization.”

In the case of Outback and Spoleto, the two brands did not create obstacles to business. The first requested adjustments to the enterprise and the second offered guidance on food preparation and legal information.

According to professor Nilton Flores, a lawyer and professor at UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense), formalized requests for adjustments can protect entrepreneurs.

“Today, the law has been increasingly an open right, in the sense of negotiation, of conciliation. So, if the owner of the brand says he doesn’t care as long as you make adjustments and this composition is formalized, this will protect these entrepreneurs “.

When contacted, Spoleto said it supports entrepreneurship and is grateful for being an inspiration for new initiatives.

“We greatly appreciate hygiene and food safety, so as soon as we learned about the initiative, we were personally with the owner in order to guide him and we made ourselves available,” the group said in a statement.

Bloomin’ Brands, the group that owns the Outback Steakhouse brand, said that it supports and admires entrepreneurs and institutions that carry out work with a positive impact on society and, especially, in the surroundings where they operate, and highlighted that it carries out education and understanding about misuse or brand imitation – which is against the law.

“For this reason, we are always reinforcing with these small entrepreneurs who are inspired by big brands the importance of attention and careful analysis of this path, and we have focused on trying to help these businesses understand the best way to continue operating, without the risk of violating the law “.