Globo changes the airing date of ‘The Voice’. Check the schedule! | Television

Tiago Leifert, Carlinhos Brown, Lulu Santos, Jeniffer Nascimento, Claudinha, Teló and IZA in the reality sceneGlobo/Fabio Rocha

Rio – Today is decision day at ‘The Voice Brasil’. And also changes in the members of the teams of Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, IZA, Lulu Santos and Michel Teló. The technicians can only take six voices in each of the groups for the live screenings, which start next week, and make their choices in the ‘Remix’ phase, which will be aired exceptionally this Wednesday (8/12), in due to the showing of the last round of the Brasileirão.

In ‘Remix’, each coach can choose up to three voices from their team to advance straight to the next stage. The other members present themselves disputing the remaining places. There are two rescue rounds: in the first, the coaches save two voices from their own teams; in the second, the voices are available to all technicians. Carlinhos Brown, who had the most victories in the ‘Battle of the coaches’ phase, has the advantage of being the first to choose the voices to complete his team, followed by the other coaches, in order of victories in the previous phase.

See how the teams are doing:

team brown

Cristiane de Paula, Lysa Ngaca, Léo Pinheiro, Ammora Alves, Nêgamanda, Thór Junior, Serena, Gustavo Matias.

Claudia team

Ariane Zaine, Wina, Bruno Fernandez, Dielle Anjos, Danilo Moreno, Cibelle Hespanhol.

IZA team

WD, Hugo Rafael, Luiza Dutra, Dona Preta.

Lulu Team

Carlos Filho, Gustavo Boná, Thais Piza, Bruno Rodriguez, Júlia Paz.

Teló Team

Criston Lucas, Anna Júlia, Júlia Rezende, Fernanda de Lima, Eulá, Giuliano Eriston, NYAH.