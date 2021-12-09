Globo presenter makes faux pas during newspaper: ‘Beijo pro pau’ | Television

Globo journalist Yonara Werri committed a faux pas this Tuesday (7), when confusing the words “father” and “dick” and ended up releasing a “kiss pro dick” live. The presenter who runs the “Jornal de Rondônia First Edition” at Grupo Rede Amazônica/RO, a broadcaster affiliated with Rede Globo, was reading the messages from viewers of the news program when she ended up committing the faux pas:

“Send a kiss to my father Valquir and me too. Yonara, my father watches JRO1 every day”, said the viewer’s message read by the Globo presenter who greeted him right away: “It’s Vinicius who ordered it! So, a big kiss for you and also for your dick”, said the JRO1 presenter.

Upon realizing the gaffe live, Yonara Werri immediately corrected herself: “To your father, Walquir, a big kiss to everyone! We’ll see each other again, know when? tomorrow from 11am!”, said the presenter with laughter moments before ending the journalistic program. On social networks, the scenes soon went viral and internet users had fun with the moment of faux pa carried out by Rede Globo’s communicator:

“I love live TV, I always hope they make mistakes for me to laugh”, wrote an internet user in the comments of the insta publication “Virei Jornalista”, who shared the comic moment of the Globo presenter. “I thought she was going to say ‘We’ll see each other again, you know when?! Never again because I’m going to get under this table”, had fun with another on the same social network, “I’m having a laugh ahauahauahu, I don’t know how she managed to control herself”, amused himself another.

And it’s not just Globo’s presenters who end up committing faux pas by confusing words that refer to male genitals. In September, the presenter of “Vem pra Cá”, Gabriel Cartolano, ended up committing a similar faux pas on his morning show on SBT. The communicator interacted with Patrícia Abravanel and the agenda at that time were different types of wigs. The anchors of the electronic entertainment magazine received specialists from the beauty segment.

At a certain moment of the attraction, Cartolano wanted to know how much the wig that Patrícia Abravanel wore cost: “So since this is the icing on the cake that many famous people have already used, you, Joelma, Paola [Oliveira] (…) The Paty [Patricia Abravanel] reveal you the value”, began saying the excited presenter.

It was at that moment that Cartolano ended up getting confused and swearing live on Silvio Santos’ station: “Remembering that Luiz doesn’t sell this piroc*, this wig for nothing, huh?” The SBT communicator was immediately corrected visibly embarrassed. The moment did not go unnoticed by internet users and was reflected on social networks:

“And Cartolano who changed his “wig” to “[email protected]” on Come to Here?”, said a netizen. “What was Cartolano thinking about changing “wig” to “[email protected]”. Kkkkkk”, joked another SBT viewer. “For God’s sake kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk, enjoyed another internet user on the same social network.