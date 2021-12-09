Gomes: Barcelona, ​​eliminated, got used to being embarrassed in the Champions – 08/12/2021

Barcelona were beaten by Bayern Munich again – 3-0 – and are eliminated from the European Champions League. It is the first time since 2000 that Barça are eliminated in the group stage of the most important competition in the world, still in the group stage, staying out of the knockout phase.

Barça is becoming synonymous with “putting shame” in the Champions League. In 2018, it takes the turn it took to Rome. In 2019, it takes the turn it took against Liverpool. In 2020, take 8 of Bayern. And now comes the rock bottom, to be eliminated even before the knockout. Well, the well can always go deeper.

The scariest thing is that everyone seems to be getting used to it. The reaction is one of resignation in Catalonia. “Es lo que hay”, using a phrase from Piqué, from a few months ago. Barcelona took three from Bayern without putting up much resistance, without passing even close to threatening a club that, today, are light years ahead.

If the classification came, it would have come because of the Lisbon game. Benfica played their part, 2-0 over Dynamo Kiev, but the Ukrainian team lost many goals, including an unbelievable one when the game was still tied.

Returning to Barça. It is the price of fraudulent and incompetent management in recent years, especially the “Bartomeu era”. Barcelona did a lot of weird deals, worked with leverage and, if it were a company, would have to declare bankruptcy. Being eliminated from Champions means, straight away, a loss that exceeds 20 million euros.

Barça, under reconstruction, with a young coach (Xavi) and an even younger squad, will now play in the Europa League – the last time the club participated in this competition was in the 2003/2004 season, when it was still called the Uefa Cup . That was the first season of Ronaldinho Gaúcho at the club, the first of the first term of Joan Laporta (who is now president again).

That is, that season 03/04 marked a kind of restart for Barcelona. The “Ronaldinho era” began, which would have the reconquest of Spain and Europe. In it, the “Messian era”, the club’s most glorious, was amended, with three other European titles and many more domestic. Messi left. And it was a carcass like that.

Barça will have to row to get a spot in the Champions League 2022/2023, as they are currently only seventh in the Spanish League.