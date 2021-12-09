Google TV adds 300 free live channels from Pluto TV

In partnership with the Pluto TV, O Google TV will add more than 300 free live channels, which will be accessible on all devices when running the system, as announced by the search giant on Monday (6). The novelty, which had been speculated on in recent months, arrives first in the United States (USA), in the coming weeks.

Belongs to ViacomCBS, Pluto TV has a wide range of free online TV channels in your portfolio, which have ads in between the schedule. CNN, CBS News, Comedy Central, Paramount Plus Pick and Showtime Selects are some of them, but there are also stations dedicated to specific content and genres (action, comedy, documentary, etc.).

The new options for free Google TV channels will be available on the “Live” tab within the platform, and can also be found among the recommendations on the “For you” tab. Integration facilitates the discovery of linear channels in the system, something that rivals roku offer with your “Roku Channel”.

The partnership is not yet expected to be launched in Brazil.Source: Google/Disclosure

This is the fourth partnership with streaming services made by the Mountain View giant’s system, launched in Brazil in October. Users already had access to Philo content, YouTube TV and Sling TV, which require a paid subscription.

More news for US users

O Google announced other benefits for users of the platform in the US market for this year’s end, such as a new wave of free movies on youtube. The added productions are Christmas themed and require advertisements to be displayed while running.

Users who activate a new device with Google TV in the country will still have free access to streaming Premium peacock, for 6 months, to watch movies, series, sports, live programming and other attractions. The benefits are available on Chromecast with Google TV and on TVs from Sony and TCL.