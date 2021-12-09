Google will give an additional bonus of R$ 9,000 to all employees – 12/09/2021

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, announced yesterday that it will give an added bonus to all of its employees globally, as the tech giant has postponed its plan to return to face-to-face office work because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Google will give all employees, including contractors and interns, a bonus of $1,600 (approximately R$9,000) or the equivalent amount in each country’s local currency this month, a company spokesman said. to Reuters.

The benefit, with a single payment, will be additional to the subsidy already given to those in the home office and to the “welfare bonus” paid by the company. The aim is to provide more financial support for employees during the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesman told the news agency, without detailing the total amount the company set aside for the extra bonus.

In March, an internal Google search revealed a drop in employee well-being throughout 2020, and the company has since announced a number of benefits, including a $500 “well-being bonus” ( about R$2.8 thousand).

Last week, Google postponed indefinitely plans to resume work in person amid fears of the advancement of omicron around the world and the resistance of employees to the obligation of the vaccine against covid-19 in the company.

The previous forecast was that on January 10, Google employees would return to the offices.

