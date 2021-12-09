Government will require proof of vaccination from anyone entering Brazil – News

The federal government is going to require a passport for the vaccine against Covid-19 for foreigners and Brazilians who enter Brazil by air. The measure was published in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU) this Thursday (9), and is signed by the ministers of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, of Justice, Anderson Torres, and of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas . The measure takes effect next Saturday (11).

The text deals with exceptional and temporary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the entry of Brazilians and foreigners in Brazil. The rules apply to the transport of passengers and do not affect cargo.

For those arriving in Brazil by air, it will be necessary to present proof of vaccination against the coronavirus to the airlines. The immunizers approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) will be accepted: CoronaVac, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen. The last application must have been given up to 14 days before entering the country.

In addition, the traveler will have to present a test with a negative result for Sars-CoV-2 infection. In these cases, both the antibody test, carried out up to 24 hours before departure, and the laboratory test (RT-PCR), with a longer period, carried out up to 72 hours before the trip, will be accepted. Another document required to enter Brazil is the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV).

Foreigners who do not comply with the rules may be subject to sanctions ranging from civil liability, repatriation, deportation or having the asylum request disqualified.

unvaccinated

Anyone who has not been immunized against Covid will have to comply with a five-day quarantine upon arrival in Brazil. After that period, you will need to undergo a test to detect possible Covid-19 infection. If the test is positive, or if the traveler refuses to be tested, he will remain in isolation.

retreat

The measure represents a change in the discourse that the government has been adopting over the past few months. On Tuesday (7), President Jair Bolsonaro criticized the adoption of a vaccination passport, and compared the requirement to a “leash”. At an event at the Palácio do Planalto, he even said that he would never demand proof.

Then, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga avoided the term “vaccine passport”, but announced, given the opening of the country’s borders, that the government would adopt a five-day quarantine and require foreigners to undergo a diagnostic test for Covid -19 with negative result.

After the statements, governors reacted. In at least 20 capitals, proof is required for those who want to participate in events and competitions, for example. Governors João Doria, from São Paulo, and Ibaneis Rocha, from the Federal District, asked the federal government to review the position and start adopting the vaccination passport for foreigners.

Ground transportation

Proof of vaccination and negative tests will also be required from foreigners who wish to enter Brazil via roads and highways. However, in this case, there is a series of flexibility in the charge, if the traveler is not vaccinated. Thus, when the foreigner has authorization from a migratory authority, if he comes from Paraguay, in a situation of humanitarian actions, for example, he can be exempted from the obligation.

crew

The ordinance published on Thursday still deals with the aircraft crew. They are exempt from carrying out diagnostic tests for the new coronavirus infection.

prohibited flights

Due to the circulation of the Ômicron variant, identified in November in South Africa, flights that passed through Botswana, Kingdom of Essuatini, Kingdom of Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe in the last 14 days are prohibited from having Brazil as their destination. Only Brazilians, foreigners residing in Brazilian territory and their families, in addition to professionals on mission, may disembark.