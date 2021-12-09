Government’s denial of the vaccine passport creates confusion with states and Anvisa

posted on 12/09/2021 05:47 / updated on 12/09/2021 05:48



(credit: Personal Archive)

The federal government’s refusal to adopt the covid-19 vaccination passport for the entry of travelers into Brazil caused confusion and created discomfort with the states and with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) – which, on November 12th , recommended the imposition of the document. By not publishing an ordinance to establish the new rule for those who arrive in the country without proof of immunization — subjecting the tourist to a quarantine of five days — the government leaves open how it will carry out this inspection.

The institutional vacuum caused by the Executive Branch becomes even more evident with two episodes that took place yesterday: 1) the Ministry of Health asked Anvisa for help in formulating the new norms, but the autarchy did not send a representative to the meeting in the portfolio due to the rejection of the suggestion of the passport; and 2) Federation units, such as São Paulo and the Federal District, announced that they are considering adopting the document within their borders.

Requirements to Brazilian travelers

(photo: Correio’s art editor)



The malaise was evident in the note distributed by Anvisa. “The elaboration of the ordinance that deals with the rules of borders and entry into the country is not within the competence of Anvisa. This activity is within the scope of the Civil House and the Ministries of Health, Justice, and Infrastructure”, he justified.

Reinforcing the decision of Anvisa, the director-president of the institution, Antonio Barra Torres, said that the organ awaits the enactment of the ordinance so that the agency can act according to what is decided by the government. “Anvisa needs to await the promulgation of the ordinance, which comes from those who have the authority to do so. We wait for it to be made public through the Official Gazette of the Union so that we can guide our actions,” he explained.

No parameters

Despite guaranteeing that unvaccinated tourists will have to undergo a five-day quarantine in the country, the federal government has not given, so far, important indications: whether it will charge vaccination documents and PCR test at the time of passport presentation — something that it does not is done — and how it will monitor the isolation of the unimmunized. Regarding the monitoring of quarantines, Anvisa informed that monitoring is the responsibility of epidemiological surveillance, coordinated by the Health Surveillance Secretariat (SVS) of the Ministry of Health. that will make up the inspection plan.

Given the hiatus left by the federal government, governors moved to prevent the free transit of unimmunized tourists within the states they drive. The most vehement was João Doria, from São Paulo, who gave the Ministry of Health a deadline until the next 15th for the adoption of the passport – otherwise, he will demand the document within the borders of São Paulo.

“Brazil cannot be the paradise of denial. Here, denial tourism only exists in the minds of the Minister of Health (Marcelo Queiroga) and the President of the Republic (Jair Bolsonaro). This is the land of serious people. Therefore, if even December 15 the federal government does not adopt the vaccination passport, São Paulo will adopt and demand proof of vaccination at its airports and international ports,” he guaranteed.

Controversy

Doria cited the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which, at the beginning of the pandemic, indicated that, in addition to the federal government, state and municipal governments have the power to determine rules of isolation, quarantine and restriction of transport and traffic on highways in reason for the spread of the virus. However, the states do not have autonomy to decide on the borders, in which federal agencies such as Anvisa, the Federal Revenue and the Federal Police operate.

Asked how he will adapt to the new situation, the administration of Guarulhos International Airport (SP), the main gateway into the country, told Correio, that he will be guided by Anvisa’s recommendations. “We followed all the recommendations of the regulatory agency in fighting the covid-19 pandemic, as well as in preventing the transmission of any infectious and contagious diseases between employees and passengers,” said the press office.

For constitutionalist Camilo Ondas, as border control is exercised by federal authorities – which includes airports that receive international flights -, he does not see how local managers can inspect and charge for the vaccination passport. “Neither the governor nor the mayor are competent to establish a requirement for whether a person can enter the national territory or not,” he noted.

*Intern under the supervision of Fabio Grecchi