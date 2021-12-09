Grêmio runner-up tells all about the controversy with Douglas Costa and reveals the midfielder’s reaction after the club’s ‘no’

Tricolor’s deputy football team, Denis Abrahão, tried to end the controversy involving the club from Rio Grande do Sul and its shirt number 10 Douglas Costa

Grêmio needs a miracle to escape relegation to Serie B. Before facing the Atlético-MG, this Thursday (9), at 9:30 pm, a crisis heated up the atmosphere at the club after Douglas Costa asked for release to marry in Rio de Janeiro.

In an interview with “Rádio Bandeirantes”, the soccer vice-president of the Tricolor, Denis Abrahão, insisted on ending the controversy. And he told everything about what Douglas talked to the club about the topic.

Denis gave his version and stated that he received a call from Douglas Costa on Monday (6) and that was when he learned that the athlete would marry: “He called me on Monday night saying he was getting married on Tuesday. I said ‘look we have training tomorrow, how are we going to do it?'”, Denis said, to complete.

“I simply told him it was not opportune. And that now the important thing was the decision with Atlético Mineiro”.

According to Denis, Douglas Costa was not irritated by the denial. “It was normal, he understood perfectly. I would tell you it was (the request to be released to marry is annoying), but he understands it that way,” he summarized.

Right after the controversy, Douglas Costa filed all the photos with Grêmio’s shirt on Instagram. Denis Abrahão, then, dodged on the subject.

“Honestly no [vi]. Now, I’ll confess to you, I don’t have Instagram. I didn’t even know he had Instagram. I’m kind of analog.”

With 40 points, Grêmio needs to beat Atlético-MG and count on defeats by Youth, with 43 and receiving the Corinthians, and Bahia, also 43 and visiting the strength.