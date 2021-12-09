Grêmio squad: Douglas Costa is related, and Thiago Santos faces Atlético-MG | Guild

Grêmio ended its last training session of the 2021 season this Wednesday afternoon. Coach Vagner Mancini led the activity, forwarded the team to the decisive game against Atlético-MG, on Thursday, at the Arena, and linked forward Douglas Costa, the pivot of the most recent controversy.

After asking for release to be at the wedding party, the shirt 10 tricolor was not released and he deleted the references to the Tricolor on his Instagram profile. Now, the expectation remains whether Mancini will replace him as a starter in the team after serving a suspension against Corinthians.

In defense, Ruan and Rodrigues are substitutes for Geromel and Kannemann, suspended. The rest of the team must be the same that faced Timon last Sunday.

The likely lineup has Gabriel Grando; Rafinha, Ruan, Rodrigues and Diogo Barbosa (Cortez); Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Douglas Costa (Jhonata Robert), Campaz and Ferreira; Diego Souza.

1 of 1 Cortez and Thiago Santos at Grêmio training — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Cortez and Thiago Santos at Grêmio training — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Midfielder Thiago Santos, who came out with pain in his left ankle over the weekend, is recovered and go to the game.

A possible change on the left flank could occur to give more defensive solidity to the sector, as the defenders will be different and more inexperienced in relation to the starting line-up.

In 18th place in Brasileirão, Grêmio has 40 points. In order not to fall, they need to beat Atlético-MG at 9:30 pm on Thursday, at the Arena, and root for defeats by Juventude and Bahia, who face Corinthians and Fortaleza, respectively.

Check out the list of related