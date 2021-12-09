Grupo Record starts restructuring its commercial part – Prisma

In recent days, various information has circulated about Comercial da Record and its executives, much of it meaningless.

The truth is that restructuring work was carried out in all commercial areas, with the aim of meeting market needs with new formats, product customization and innovation.

It should be noted that the commercial command of the Multiplatform Business will be led by Alarico Naves, across the entire structure of TV and digital media, and will be supported by an Advisory Board, which includes names such as Walter Zagari and Hilton Madeira.

Here is the Communiqué in full:

Grupo Record informs that it has started the restructuring in all commercial areas. The work aims to offer the market the best solutions in formats, innovation, product customization to serve customers of all proportions of investment in our content platforms.

The commercial command of Multiplatform Business will be led by Alarico Naves, covering the entire commercial structure of TV and digital media.

The work planning will also include a Commercial Advisory Board, which includes Walter Zagari and Hilton Madeira.