GTA 3 Definitive Edition on PS Now playable by streaming only • Eurogamer.com

Update

Sony has already corrected what appeared to be an error.

Currently, it is already possible to download GTA 3 Definitive Edition via PS Now on a PS5 or PS4 console, as you can see in the image below, where the download button already appears.

Original

Grand Theft Auto 3: Definitive Edition is now available to all PlayStation Now subscribers, but players have discovered an unexpected situation, they can only stream it.

In what promises to become Sony’s latest stumble in managing its services, the new version of GTA 3 can’t be transferred to your PS4 or PS5’s hard drive and you’ll have to stream it.

This may be a bug to be fixed, but currently players can’t download the game and enjoy a better experience, especially those who don’t like to stream play.

GTA 3 is one of the big news of the month for PS Now and the inability to download it could be a disappointment for many, who would never have imagined this happening.