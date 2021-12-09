Guedes: let’s talk about privatization with poverty reduction in the campaign

Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes (Wilson Dias/Agência Brasil)

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes defended this Tuesday, 7th, that the privatization of state-owned companies be presented in the electoral campaign as a path that the country can take to reduce its debt while reducing poverty. Even in an election year, the minister promised to privatize both Correios and Eletrobras in 2022. About Petrobras, he said that he is also in favor of privatization, but that it is not in the government’s plan for the current term.

The government’s agenda in the reelection attempt should be, according to him, to accomplish what has not been done in the current term, which includes the privatization of Petrobras, as well as the capitalization of Previdência and the launch of the Green and Yellow portfolio, together with the maintenance of social programs. “The program for the new term is clear: finish the job”, said Guedes.

Expressing again support for the privatization of Petrobras, which could, according to him, follow the same capitalization model as Eletrobras, Guedes assessed that the sale of public companies will have greater political appeal if 80% of the funds raised are for payment of the public debt, and the Remaining 20% ​​transferred to poorer families.

“We have to be more aggressive in transferring wealth,” said Guedes during a forum promoted by consultancy Eurasia.

Citing another source of resources that could be destined to a social fund, he added that the Union has assets of around R$ 1 trillion in real estate. “Probably the biggest real estate company in Brazil is the government.”

According to Guedes, reducing poverty with privatizations would be an incentive for politicians who tend to question what the benefits of privatizations would be.

