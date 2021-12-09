Guedes repeats that the “noise” of politics has distorted the reality of the economy

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on Guedes repeats that the “noise” of politics has distorted the reality of the economy 0 Views

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes at a press conference (Photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR)

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes repeated this Wednesday, the 8th, that the “noise of politics has distorted the reality” of facts about the Brazilian economy. He once again argued that fiscal sustainability is preserved.

“There was a lot of noise about Brazil losing control of fiscal policy, that Brazil was a victim of fiscal populism. But I will give you facts and figures”, he said, reaffirming that the current government will reach the end of the fourth year spending less as a proportion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) than the previous government.

Guedes participated virtually in an Apex event held in Miami in the morning. Event recording is only available now. The minister once again highlighted that the current government attacked the main expenditures of the Union, such as the breach in Social Security, interest expenses and, now, the precatory bill.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

He also recalled that the spending ceiling rule applied from 2017 onwards granted a transition in the first three years. “They managed to respect the ceiling and then we had problems. Despite this, we are committed to respecting the spending ceiling”, he emphasized.

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to consistently extract profits from the financial market. Sign up for free.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Former residents of Mount Horeb receive new installment of housing assistance – In time

Aid is paid in two days; and each beneficiary can look for one of the …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved